Report on Small Business newsletter: How the tax changes could impact your retirement

Tax changes spur small business owners to revisit retirement plans

Small business owners are revisiting their retirement plans after Ottawa updated its proposed tax changes for private corporations – and some say it means they'll be stuck working longer than expected.

Ottawa dropped some controversial proposals amid a backlash from the small business community but said last week that it's moving ahead with plans to stop income sprinkling for family members not active in the business. It's also planning to put a higher tax on passive investment income that exceeds $50,000 each year. While the pared-down proposal may have a more limited impact than the original plan, some incorporated business owners could still be hit by higher taxes, with longer-term implications for how and when they will retire. Full story (Globe subscribers)

Morneau assures tech community tax changes won't squeeze out investment capital

Finance Minister Bill Morneau ‎promised Canadian innovators and their backers Friday the government won't crimp capital available to grow domestic startups, capping off a week in which he backed off a series of controversial small-business tax proposals. Full story

We need to stop coddling our kids if we want Canada to become a nation of entrepreneurs

Why aren't more smart Canadian kids with great educations growing up to become entrepreneurs who build globally disruptive companies that propel our country forward? Reza Satchu, Managing Partner of Alignvest Management Corp. and a serial entrepreneur, says it's because we don't have enough role models or networking opportunities, but more importantly, we're too easy on students, too quick to reward. Full story

Look before leaping into expansion

When Billy English dreams about growing his company, he doesn't have to look far to see where he could expand. Full story

Banana importer is trying to push Fairtrade into the mainstream

The banana may be the most inexpensive fruit in the produce section, but it shouldn't be, says Jennie Coleman. "It comes from far away, it's extremely sensitive, and if the temperature goes up or down, it damages the fruit very quickly," says Ms. Coleman, who is president of Equifruit Inc., an importer based in Montreal. "And yet, it's such a cheap fruit." Full story

Fake-voice generator may bring actors' voices back from the grave

Voices from beyond the grave might sound like an apt movie title at this time of year, but thanks to the work of Alexandre de Brébisson and his colleagues, it might well be the hook that gives their fledgling business a firm footing. Full story

Hootsuite's Ryan Holmes launches charity supporting young entrepreneurs

League of Innovators has expressed a desire to support diversity in its goal to reach Canadians aged 15 to 25. Full story

Travel startup shuts down in Ont. over regulator concerns

A new website that lets travellers bypass travel agents and pocket commissions has ceased operations in Ontario after the province's travel regulator claimed the site violates provincial laws. Full story

Technology makes recycling firm fastest growing in Richmond

When Colin Bell introduced a new technology — a sensor in a dumpster — five years ago, he probably didn't know it would make his company, RecycleSmart Solutions, the fastest-growing in Richmond in 2017. Full story

Okanagan entrepreneur gaining traction in the safety boot industry

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 800,000 patients a year are hospitalized because of a fall injury, which often leads to a head or hip injury. Full story