Ottawa’s proposed tax changes could keep crucial angel investors at bay

Mike Volker is an angel investor and entrepreneur based in Vancouver.

Business begets business. Successful entrepreneurs invest profits from their business in new ventures launched by other entrepreneurs. These "angel investors," and the critical role they play in the innovation landscape, are not well understood by policy makers. Instead of amplifying their nascent contributions, Ottawa's new tax proposals may keep them at bay. This is because the proposals will make it unattractive for angels to use business income to invest in new startup ventures.

More than $1-billion was put to work by angels in new ventures in Canada last year. A substantial portion of this funding for startups was done through private corporations. According to a National Angel Capital Organization survey of 189 angels, 88 per cent invest through a corporation, as opposed to through private investment. In B.C., for example, angels are encouraged to invest in startups through private corporations that issue tax credits to their investors.

Story continues below advertisement

Beyond family and friends, most startups get their financial backing from angels before being of interest to venture capitalists (VCs). In Silicon Valley, that's how the Facebooks and Googles get started: first, family and friends, then angels and then VCs for those firms showing exceptional potential. More than 600 Canadian companies attracted $3.2-billion in venture capital last year – the most since 2001. In comparison, angels invested in thousands of companies.

Currently, profits earned by a company are taxed at a corporate rate and can be invested in a range of vehicles, from passive asset classes to businesses. Under the proposed legislation, profits earned by a company would be taxed at a higher rate. The government says this would lead to a more equitable tax treatment of income.

What is overlooked in the current heated debate about tax fairness is that family investors and angel investors could have a lot less capital to invest in new businesses if they are not able to invest funds from their companies, but instead must withdraw cash from their companies and then invest personally. Under today's rules, whether or not an angel investor uses his company to invest, the total amount of tax paid is exactly the same. There is absolutely no tax advantage in using a company.

For example, if I take $100,000 out of my company, I will have just over $50,000 to personally invest in an entrepreneurial startup. But, if my company invests in the startup, it will have $100,000. Or, the company can invest $50,000 in two startups. If any of the startup investments produce a payout, and I then cash in, the amount of tax paid is the same in both cases. The difference is that more capital is available to startups when a company makes the investment.

The proposed tax changes are designed to reduce the return to the corporate investor so that he will be no better off than a salaried employee who is paid $100,000 and then has only $50,000 (after tax) to invest. But is this fair to the entrepreneur who's struggling to raise capital? And where's the incentive to the angel investor?

The changes will discourage business owners from investing corporate profits in passive asset classes such as mutual funds and real estate by increasing the corporate taxes. This will have unintended consequences for angel investors who use corporate profits to invest in new ventures. By the way, angel investments usually require a lot of mentoring and are hardly "passive." It would not be a pretty picture if half of this source of capital suddenly disappeared.

Under current rules, when an angel invests in a startup and realizes a capital gain, the tax rate is 26 per cent. (This varies by province.) If an angel invests using a corporation and then personally takes all the funds out, the corporation pays a tax on its gain and the investor pays a tax on the dividends received. The combined tax rate is the same 26 per cent. That's what's meant by tax integration. The investor is no better or worse off in terms of dollars ultimately pocketed.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The new rules suggest that when using a corporation to make "passive" investments, the combined tax rate will more than double to 56 per cent. If the investor is a relative of the entrepreneur, the tax rate could be as much as 72 per cent on interest income. Why 56 per cent? This rate makes the total payout to the corporate owner identical to what he'd get if he withdrew corporate profit, paid tax and then invested it personally. This removes the incentive to use a corporation. It also removes a lot of investment capital. Incidentally, by not using a corporation, tax revenues will also be reduced. Policy makers should think about the impact this will have on entrepreneurs and innovation in Canada and not take a broad-brush approach to reduce the payouts on all corporate investments. Instead of trapping all forms of investment, consideration should be given, and exemptions made, for those who invest in active, growing businesses.

For those not familiar with the business of early stage investing, the most likely return on an investment is zero. Indeed, most startups fail. For this reason, angels must invest in a large portfolio of companies. It also takes a long time – more than 10 years – for startups to pay off. Patience should be rewarded. Using a corporation to achieve this goes a long way toward keeping them in the game.

If anything, more incentives – not hurdles – are needed to ensure that entrepreneurs can access capital from private investors and their companies. Government supports incubators and accelerators to launch companies and it supports venture capitalists with the Venture Capital Action Plan program, but there's a widening gap between accelerators and VCs that is filled largely by angels and this gap must be reduced if we believe in realizing the commercial potential of Canadian innovation.