SNC-Lavalin profit more than doubles on WS Atkins deal

Canadian construction and engineering company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc's quarterly profit more than doubled on Thursday, driven by its acquisition of WS Atkins .

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $103.6-million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $43.3-million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.63-billion from $2.17-billion, with WS Atkins contributing $805.3-million.