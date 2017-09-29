 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

BMO’s capital-markets push in U.S. starting to pay off

BMO’s capital-markets push in U.S. starting to pay off

BMO office on the northwest corner of King St. West and Bay St. in Toronto's financial district.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Christina Pellegrini
CAPITAL MARKETS REPORTER
For Subscribers

Bank of Montreal is on track to generate higher revenue this year from its investment banking business in the United States than in Canada.

In the first three quarters of fiscal 2017, BMO has generated 60 per cent of its investment banking revenue in the U.S. and 40 per cent in Canada, Patrick Cronin, the head of BMO Capital Markets, said this week at a conference hosted by CIBC.

BMO is making a push to grow its capital-markets franchise in the U.S., where it is targeting corporate clients in the mid-market across certain sectors, such as health care, real estate and energy. The Canadian market is much more mature by comparison and banks are largely trying to defend their market share.

Story continues below advertisement

BMO's strategy is paying off in 2017. The bank has seen the fees it earns from equity and debt underwriting and advisory work jump 45 per cent to $785-million during the first three quarters of the year from the prior year.

Mr. Cronin says that the bank is making progress with institutional-investor clients in the U.S., too. He added that many of these relationships begin with BMO selling them a derivative product called a total-return swap.

"It's a really powerful lever for us with our clients," he said on Thursday at the conference.

"This is the door-opener and the driver for other ancillary [business] with our investor clients."

But BMO isn't the only one reaping the benefits of its U.S. exposure. Canadian banks that do more in the U.S. are doing better in underwriting and advisory than banks that aren't. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its underwriting and advisory fees by 17 per cent so far this year, whereas Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada are both down 2 per cent in this category.

Stephen Poloz on the economic issue that keeps him up at night (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Christina Pellegrini
Capital Markets Reporter

Christina Pellegrini is a reporter at The Globe and Mail and a regular contributor to Streetwise, covering capital markets, the exchange business and market structure.She writes about the capital markets divisions of BMO, CIBC and National Bank; independent brokerages such as Canaccord Genuity; and the Canadian operations of foreign dealers including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Citigroup. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.