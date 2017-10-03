 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canadian M&A craters in Q3; steep valuations partly to blame

Canadian M&A craters in Q3; steep valuations partly to blame

Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

Christina Pellegrini and Niall McGee
For Subscribers

It was a slow summer for big deals in Canada, but it doesn't mark the beginning of an extended downturn, bankers say.

While the quantity of deals involving Canadian companies in the third quarter was higher than a year ago, they were worth a lot less: 672 mergers or acquisitions worth $37.8-billion (U.S.) were announced, down from 605 deals worth $105.3-billion a year ago, according to data released on Tuesday by Thomson Reuters.

"The third quarter was relatively slow, certainly compared to the first quarter," said Peter Buzzi, co-head of mergers and acquisitions at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. "The momentum has come out of the market a little bit."

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Buzzi pointed out that the M&A market is notoriously lumpy, but he doesn't view the third quarter as the start of a protracted slowdown. Last year's third quarter figures were boosted by large transactions, including Enbridge Inc.'s $43.1-billion takeover of Spectra Energy Corp.

"Market conditions are still very strong," he said, thanks to strong equity and debt markets and a "reasonably good" outlook for the Canadian economy.

The slowdown comes as many Canadian acquirers have their hands full digesting previous large acquisitions amid a surging loonie, uncertainty around the North American free-trade agreement and tax reform, and high valuations. These are some of the reasons why deal activity in the second half of the year won't be as busy as the first half, predicts David Rawlings, chief executive officer in Canada for JPMorgan Chase & Co., which advised on the country's three largest transactions of the year, among others.

"On the one hand, you've got currency to buy things. On the other hand, what you're buying feels like it's at full valuation," Mr. Rawlings said. "Assets are expensive, it's hard to find value and auctions are competitive." And this will also keep even the most acquisitive pension funds and asset managers on the sidelines more often than not over the next six months, he added.

JPMorgan leads the year-to-date rankings for M&A, working on 20 deals valued at $47.1-billion. TD Securities Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. round out the top three financial advisers. Law firm Osler Hoskin & Harcourt LLP has advised on 81 transactions so far in 2017 worth a chart-topping $47.3-billion. Blake Cassels & Graydon LLP has worked on the most deals: 88 worth $40.3-billion.

The decline in big deals also had a knock-on impact in equity capital markets, with less money raised to pay for acquisitions during the summer. Underwriters raised $5.1-billion (Canadian) for clients during the third quarter compared with $9.4-billion in the same period last year.

RBC is the top bank for stock sales so far this year, leading $6.8-billion in deals, excluding self-funded raises. TD and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. are running in second and third. In corporate debt sales, RBC, TD and CIBC World Markets are the top underwriters.

Story continues below advertisement

As often happens in the summer, the initial public offering (IPO) market slowed considerably, with health products producer Jamieson Wellness Inc. being the only new offering on the Toronto Stock Exchange during the period. However, indications are that the IPO market, which started the year with a bang, is also set to end strongly.

Last month, clothing retailer Roots Corp. filed to raise about $200-million. The metals and mining sector is showing signs of life, with a handful of new IPOs on tap for Canada, including steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc., which recently emerged from creditor protection, Brazilian base-metals miner Nexa Resources SA, Vancouver-based Ero Copper Corp. and zinc exploration company Titan Mining Corp.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Authors
Christina Pellegrini
Capital Markets Reporter

Christina Pellegrini is a reporter at The Globe and Mail and a regular contributor to Streetwise, covering capital markets, the exchange business and market structure.She writes about the capital markets divisions of BMO, CIBC and National Bank; independent brokerages such as Canaccord Genuity; and the Canadian operations of foreign dealers including JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Citigroup. More

Niall McGee
Capital Markets Reporter

Niall McGee joined the Globe and Mail in 2014 as a capital markets reporter. Previously, he spent a decade at Business News Network (BNN) as a reporter and segment producer. In 2016, he won a National Newspaper Award (NNA) in business alongside veteran reporter Jacquie McNish for an investigative series into alleged insider trading at online gambling company Amaya Inc. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.