Streetwise newsletter: Fintrac’s cryptocurrency warning, Desjardins’ pipeline debate

Fintrac warns of cryptocurrency risk

Canada's money-laundering watchdog is raising red flags about the anonymous nature of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, warning that it makes them attractive to criminals looking to stash dirty money or finance terrorism. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

This is the daily Streetwise newsletter with stories chosen by Globe financial services editor Rita Trichur. If you're reading this on the Web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for the Streetwise newsletter and other Globe newsletters here.

Story continues below advertisement

Get the new Evening Update newsletter, a summary of the day's headlines put together by Globe editors, or the new Real Estate newsletter, covering the housing market, mortgages, deal closing, design and more. Sign up for them here.



Businesses should not ignore the pipeline debate at Desjardins



Desjardins Group promises a decision this month on whether to turn a brief moratorium on loans to pipeline projects into a permanent boycott. Story (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)



DEALS AND FINANCINGS



Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is buying a major heavy-oil property and other assets from Cenovus Energy Inc. for $975-million in what is expected to be the start of a busy deal season in the oil patch. Story (Jeffrey Jones and Josh O'Kane)



A unit of Chinese sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp (CIC), a cornerstone shareholder of Teck Resources Ltd., has sold about 41.5 per cent of its stake in the Canadian miner, Teck said on Tuesday, sending its shares tumbling. Story



LookBookHQ Inc, a Toronto-based content marketing automation platform, has secured about $13.6-million in a Series B financing. Story (PE Hub)



Houston restaurateur Tilman Fertitta is buying the Houston Rockets for $2.2 billion (U.S.), according to people familiar with the deal. Story (Bloomberg)



Nasdaq is buying eVestment, a data and analytics provider for the asset management industry, for $705-million (U.S.) in a deal that will expand its reach among buy-side investors. Story (Institutional Investor)



WHAT WE'RE READING



Falling research prices under MiFID II are leaving asset managers with a problem: the risk of being accused of taking inducements for cheap analysis. Story (Bloomberg)



Banks already using algorithms to monitor traders are looking to expand surveillance to cover more employees in the wake of the Wells Fargo & Co. scandal. Story (Bloomberg)



The Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA) has entered into a long-term, strategic partnership with Hockeystick, which will now be the official data platform of the CVCA. Story (Betakit)



European Union banks facing increasing competition from financial technology firms could find it easier to invest in software under rule changes being discussed with regulators. Story (Reuters



ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES



In his battle with Lloyd's of London, the advantage is Kanye's. Story (Bloomberg Gadfly)



China's big banks still have a credibility gap. Story (WSJ, for subscribers)



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT



From fine art to jet skis at the cottage, the Royal Bank of Canada learned a lot about its clients' interests when it sold off some of its insurance business last year. Story (for subscribers)



On the heels of a red-hot debt deal, Canada's green-bond market waits for more. Story (for subscribers)