Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: ‘Weird Al’, Scotiabank, binary options

'Weird Al' Yankovic of finance strikes again
The "Weird Al" Yankovic of shareholder activism has struck again. Well-known activist investor Eric Rosenfeld burst into a song and dance routine at a conference in Canada this week – at first shocking, but ultimately winning over a captive audience. Story
BMO's capital-markets push in U.S. starting to pay off
Bank of Montreal is on track to generate higher revenue this year from its investment banking business in the United States than in Canada. Story
Scotiabank customers confused by 'zombie' credit cards after glitch
A technical glitch at Bank of Nova Scotia is causing an undisclosed number of deactivated credit cards to reappear as "zombie" accounts on customers' online statements. Story
Regulators ban short-term binary options but warn of enforcement challenges
Canada's securities regulators tightened their prohibition of short-term "binary options" Thursday, but warned that the global nature of such frequently-fraudulent asset-performance wagers will make the ban challenging to enforce in the short term. Story
Stelco plans $150-million IPO
Stelco Holdings Inc. plans to raise $150-million in an initial public offering, money that the Hamilton-based company will plow into production of high quality steel for auto makers and construction projects. Story
Canadian banks make push to beef up utilities expertise in the United States
When word got out in July that Hydro One Ltd. had retained Moelis & Co. to advise on its $4.4-billion deal for Spokane, Wash.-based utility Avista Corp., the reaction from many on Bay Street was: Hydro One hired who? Story
