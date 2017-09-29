Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: ‘Weird Al’, Scotiabank, binary options

'Weird Al' Yankovic of finance strikes again

The "Weird Al" Yankovic of shareholder activism has struck again. Well-known activist investor Eric Rosenfeld burst into a song and dance routine at a conference in Canada this week – at first shocking, but ultimately winning over a captive audience. Story

BMO's capital-markets push in U.S. starting to pay off

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Montreal is on track to generate higher revenue this year from its investment banking business in the United States than in Canada. Story

Scotiabank customers confused by 'zombie' credit cards after glitch

A technical glitch at Bank of Nova Scotia is causing an undisclosed number of deactivated credit cards to reappear as "zombie" accounts on customers' online statements. Story

Regulators ban short-term binary options but warn of enforcement challenges

Canada's securities regulators tightened their prohibition of short-term "binary options" Thursday, but warned that the global nature of such frequently-fraudulent asset-performance wagers will make the ban challenging to enforce in the short term. Story

Stelco plans $150-million IPO

Stelco Holdings Inc. plans to raise $150-million in an initial public offering, money that the Hamilton-based company will plow into production of high quality steel for auto makers and construction projects. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian banks make push to beef up utilities expertise in the United States

When word got out in July that Hydro One Ltd. had retained Moelis & Co. to advise on its $4.4-billion deal for Spokane, Wash.-based utility Avista Corp., the reaction from many on Bay Street was: Hydro One hired who? Story