Lexpert: Immigration lawyers greet Global Skills Strategy as a welcome step, but more needed

Recruiting foreign workers is big business, and many firms in Canada have lawyers dedicated to helping their clients navigate the often complicated application process. In June, Ottawa announced a new strategy to speed the flow of workers from overseas.

Highly specialized foreign workers provide essential skills and help the economy expand, ultimately creating more jobs for Canadians, business immigration lawyers say. Abusers of the system are few and obscure the value of the Temporary Foreign Workers Program to the Canadian economy.

Immigration lawyers are greeting the federal government's newly announced Global Skills Strategy, designed to fast-track approvals for the most highly skilled and best paid positions, as a welcome step, but say time will tell whether the government can meet its own 10-plus-10-day processing targets.

