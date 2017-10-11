 Skip to main content

Lexpert: IPOs make a roaring comeback

LEXPERT
Special to The Globe and Mail
Tired of bad news? Here's reason for hope. Initial public offerings, deader than disco just a year ago, have sprung back to life. Three-quarters of the way into the year, is it safe to pronounce Canada's IPO market is back in business? In a word, yes.

During the first nine months of this year, $3.3-billion has been raised from 24 new issues on all Canadian exchanges compared with less than $2-million in the same period in 2016, according to the quarterly PwC IPO survey released in early October.

And the big winners in the current IPO boom? Those would be the investors, who will have more choice of companies they believe can deliver good returns, one Toronto lawyer says.

Lexpert contributor Sandra Rubin reports at www.lexpert.ca.

