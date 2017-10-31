Lexpert roundup: Otsuka buys Daiya; Kirin to sell Amgen; Sprint, T-Mobile merger stalls

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: Otsuka buys Daiya | Kirin to sell Amgen | Sprint, T-Mobile merger stalls

The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week's announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in the sale of Aecon to Chinese construction group CCCC International Holding Ltd.

In our closed deals section, we look at Paramount Resources acquiring Apache Canada, Osisko Gold Royalties acquiring a royalty portfolio from Orion Mine Finance, as well as West Fraser Timber buying the Gilman Group — adding six sawmills and a finger-jointing facility to its US operations.

And in the insurance sector, we look at the players behind the sale of the DiBrina Group to a subsidiary of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In-House Advisor: Fewer Barriers to Entry

Lax enforcement of rules allowed some companies to use the Temporary Foreign Worker Program as a business model, as companies with chronic labour shortages hired foreigners to overcome domestic retention problems. Abuse of the TFWP prompted a backlash that led to stricter rules around hiring foreign talent, but now a new federal program is promising a much quicker, streamlined process.

Lexpert publishes special edition on energy

The Lexpert Special Edition - Canada's Leading Energy Lawyers features journalist-written articles on current trends and events in the Energy industries and profiles Lexpert-ranked lawyers who provide services to these industries, including Oil and Gas, Electricity, Alternative and Nuclear Energy. The special edition was published within the October edition of The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine, and includes the following features:

Transforming the NEB

Clients and their lawyers want change at the National Energy Board, but how far to go, and in which city, remains to be seen.

Who Pays?

The decision in Redwater shifts responsibility for environmental clean-up away from insolvent energy companies and towards the public and industry. But it remains to be seen who will ultimately pay.

A Winding Path for Pipelines

Pipelines are essential to the oil and gas industry, and thus a quarter of Canada's economy, but continued societal concerns demand a nuanced approach from project proponents.

Neighbourly Differences

As US President Donald Trump moves to deregulate the US energy industries, will Canada's environmental concerns in oil and gas hurt or help our competitiveness?

Otsuka Pharmaceutical buys Daiya Foods for $405 million

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s recent $405-million acquisition of Vancouver plant-based foods manufacturer Daiya Foods Inc. celebrates British Columbia as a breeding ground for innovative natural food companies.

Adapting the Rule of Law

A new age of accelerations is upon humanity like never before — and embrace it we must, writes guest columnist John Campion in October's Change Agent column.

Eight Transformative KPIs

Today's key performance indicators transform the necessary overhead that is a law department into a strategic contributor to the company, writes Law Departments columnist Richard Stock.

Managing Succession

Just as important to gaining new business and growing one's is to retain the business one already has, writes Marketing columnist Donna Wannop. That's why succession planning is important, in order to hang on to a firm's clients after partners leave.

