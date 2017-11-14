Lexpert roundup: Protecting data privacy, OMERS buys Trescal, Cenovus’s Weyburn divesture

Lexpert Roundup on the Business of Law

Lexpert identifies and reports on emerging business issues and practice areas in the business of law. Whether online, in our magazine or in the DealsWire e-newsletter, we chronicle deals and lawsuits of interest, and cover issues of broad concern to the legal profession and those who purchase legal services. We hope you enjoy this sampling of our latest content.

From the DealsWire: Protecting data privacy | OMERS buys Trescal | Cenovus's Weyburn divesture The Lexpert DealsWire (subscribe here) documents facts, figures and key legal players behind recent deals. This week's announced deal spotlight features the key players and figures in Canadian Western Bank's all-cash purchase of the Canadian commercial and vendor finance assets of ECN Capital Corp.

In our closed deals section, we look at the Nexa Resources IPO – the third largest mining company IPO in TSX history. We also look at Brookfield's purchase of 213 gas bars operated by Loblaws Inc., as well as Gentherm in its acquisition of Burlington, Ont.-based Etratech Enterprises.

Finally, we look at the Canadian lawyers behind an international deal in the pharmaceutical sector: Thermo Fisher Scientific acquiring Patheon N.V.

On the Deal Q&A:

Bringing it Home As Paramount Resources' pickup of Apache Canada and related merger with Trilogy Energy show, oil patch repatriation is never dull. Here's how the lawyers navigated a complex acquisition and unique merger against the backdrop of a homegrown ownership trend.

Graphic: Where Canada Acquires Energy Assets The previous year has seen a repatriation of energy assets as domestic acquirers fill the void left by foreign investors pulling out of the oil sands. As the graphic shows, this turn of events follows a couple of extraordinary years of acquisition abroad, where approximately three-quarters of Canadian energy purchases were foreign.

Privacy protections in the data room Any businessperson who walks into a law firm to discuss a proposed merger or an acquisition may be startled to see a privacy lawyer at the table alongside the corporate team. A few years ago a privacy lawyer wouldn't have been present; but with headline-grabbing data breaches of customers' personal information, privacy lawyers are likely to stay a fixture on deal teams.

Quenneville et al v. Volkswagen Group Canada et al and Option consommateurs et al v. Volkswagen Group Canada In our November-December Big Suits feature, Siskinds LLP describes the settlement of a class action lawsuit against Volkswagen Group Canada, involving vehicle emissions control systems software. The settlement, valued at up to $2.1-billion, is the largest consumer settlement in Canadian history.

