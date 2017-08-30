Lexpert: The last stop on the ‘administrative ride’

In a trilogy of decisions, a tribunal found that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was disregarding regulation. Challenging the agency proved an uphill, but ultimately worthwhile, battle.

An anonymous source provided Montreal lawyer Peter Kirby – who was acting as counsel for an importing company – with an envelope of critical documents showing a high-level plan formulated by CBSA to ignore previous directions of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT), the statutory body that oversees the agency.

Although identical issues had arisen in another case that Mr. Kirby had handled, the agency had not changed its practices, namely to allow importers to correct erroneous customs declarations in order to obtain more favourable tariff treatment. A resulting CITT decision on the trilogy of cases vindicated the importers and manufacturers involved.

