 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Lexpert: The last stop on the ‘administrative ride’

Lexpert: The last stop on the ‘administrative ride’

LEXPERT
Contributed to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers

In a trilogy of decisions, a tribunal found that the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) was disregarding regulation. Challenging the agency proved an uphill, but ultimately worthwhile, battle.

An anonymous source provided Montreal lawyer Peter Kirby – who was acting as counsel for an importing company – with an envelope of critical documents showing a high-level plan formulated by CBSA to ignore previous directions of the Canadian International Trade Tribunal (CITT), the statutory body that oversees the agency.

Although identical issues had arisen in another case that Mr. Kirby had handled, the agency had not changed its practices, namely to allow importers to correct erroneous customs declarations in order to obtain more favourable tariff treatment. A resulting CITT decision on the trilogy of cases vindicated the importers and manufacturers involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Lexpert contributor Julius Melnitzer reports at www.lexpert.ca.

Follow Lexpert on Twitter: @Lexpert

Video: What you need to know about the new Uber boss
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.