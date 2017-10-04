Lexpert: Mining companies try to adapt to climate change

Companies worldwide are having to change the way they do business in order to mitigate the effects of climate change on their operations. The Canadian mining industry is a prime example, where in the far north mines are already having to adapt to the effects of climate change on their infrastructure.
A decade ago, a mine that decided to use green energy for some portion of its power needs would have been viewed as a kind of outlier. Today, experts say it makes economic sense in many cases, as well as from the point of view of public relations and social licence, and nearly every mine-feasibility study explores whether to incorporate green energy.
Lexpert contributor Bev Cline reports at www.lexpert.ca.
