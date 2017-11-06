NextBlock scraps plans to go public in wake of controversy

Alex Tapscott's blockchain fund has aborted plans to go public, days after falsehoods were uncovered pertaining to marketing materials sent to potential investors.

In a release on Sunday evening, NextBlock Global announced it is "no longer doing a go-public transaction," and said it was in the process of returning funds to investors who already invested in the cryptocurrency vehicle.

The fund, which was planning to go public through a reverse takeover of a TSX Venture-listed shell company, was aiming to invest in public and private early stage blockchain companies. It had planned to raise $100-million from investors. Mr. Tapscott is NextBlock's CEO.

Last week, Forbes revealed that four people who had been named in marketing materials as advisers to the fund had not, in fact, agreed to do so. One of those named advisers, Vinny Lingham, CEO of U.S.-based blockchain startup Civic, told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Tapscott used his name falsely as an adviser in materials sent to numerous investors. Two others also told The Globe said they had not agreed to advise the company.

On Friday, The Globe also reported that NextBlock Global incorrectly used a picture of Australian novelist Luke Carman in marketing materials alongside the description of Dino Angaritis, one of the fund's advisers. Mr. Carman said he was appalled his image was used in the marketing materials, and added that he'd never even heard of Mr. Tapscott or the fund.

"We have stumbled in our efforts to take our company public and we will work hard to rebuild the trust of those we have disappointed," NextBlock Global said in the release on Sunday.

Mr. Tapscott did not immediately respond on Monday to a request for comment.

On Monday morning, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. withdrew as an underwriter for the transaction. In an internal e-mail, Pat Burke, president of capital markets Canada wrote that due to "ongoing developments related to the NextBlock private placement," and after consulting with institutional investors, the independent investment bank had made the decision to leave the deal. On Friday, the fund's other underwriter, CIBC World Markets Inc., withdrew from the transaction, according to sources. The bank did not provide any comment.

Before transitioning to the blockchain space, Mr. Tapscott was an institutional salesperson with Canaccord Genuity between 2008 and 2015. After he left Canaccord he co-authored a book on blockchain technology and has presented at TEDx conferences on blockchain.