Robert Friedland-backed cobalt company considering Canadian listing: sources

Australian cobalt company Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. is considering a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to sources familiar with the talks.

Clean TeQ, which already trades on the Australian Stock Exchange, is backed by well-known mining financier Robert Friedland.

Its shares recently hit an all-time high in Australia, as cobalt prices have soared amid supply concerns.

The company is talking to investment banks Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. about a number of options, including raising additional funds through a Canadian public offering, or a straight listing on the TSX, without raising new money.

Clean TeQ has yet to decide on which option it may pursue, or whether a transaction proceeds at all, according to the sources who spoke to The Globe and Mail on the condition of anonymity because the information is not yet public.

A spokesperson with Clean TeQ told The Globe that it has a policy of not responding to market speculation.

Macquarie declined comment. BMO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Friedland, founder of Ivanhoe Mines, is Clean Teq's biggest shareholder, with a 16.5 per cent stake according to Thomson Reuters, and serves as its co-chairman. With a net worth, according to Forbes, of $1.3-billion (U.S.), he's known for developing the Voisey's Bay nickel deposit in Labrador, which was sold to Inco for $4.3-billion (Canadian), and later developing a vast copper resource in Oyu Tolgoi, Mongolia. Mr. Friedland who is now based in Singapore, declined comment for this story.

Founded in 1990, Clean TeQ went public in 2007 and has a market valuation of roughly $740-million (Australian). The company owns the Syerston nickel cobalt and scandium project in New South Wales, Australia, which is not yet in production. Clean TeQ's shares rallied this week after it raised its expected cobalt production target by 30 per cent.

The stock has also moved higher this year in line with the price of cobalt. The metal is trading around $59,000 (U.S.) per metric tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME), a year-to-date increase of about 80 per cent. Cobalt has been one of the star performers in the metals markets this year due to a combination of strong demand and tightening supply. The metal is a byproduct of copper and nickel mining, and a key ingredient in batteries for both electric cars and smartphones.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has the world's richest reserves of cobalt, but due to concerns over the use of child labour, buyers have have looked to other sources of supply.

Clean Teq would not be the first cobalt company to make it to the public markets in Canada this year. In June, Cobalt 27 Capital Corp., a pure play on physical cobalt, raised $200-million in an offering on the TSX Venture Exchange.