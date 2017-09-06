Streetwise newsletter: A new Canadian crude benchmark; Teachers’ aggressive approach

London-based Marex Spectron and One Exchange Corp. of Calgary are launching a new Canadian crude benchmark and extending an offer to rival brokers to join a consolidated index called the Canadian Crude Index Alliance. Story (Jeff Lewis, subscribers)

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is charting a more aggressive investment course and pulling back its exposure to passive investment funds. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, subscribers)

Venerable Hudson's Bay Co., owner of Saks, the Bay and an assortment of other chains, is being pushed to embrace a radical turnaround after the retailer's stock-price slide to $10 levels from $30 over the past two years. Story (Andrew Willis, subscribers)

DAILY DEALS

China's Anbang Insurance Group and HNA Group both considered buying into German insurer Allianz SE this year as part of plans to become global financial powerhouses, people with direct knowledge of the matter said. Story (Reuters)

Mexican mining conglomerate Grupo Mexico has resumed plans to list its transportation division, including its Ferromex railroad operator, on Mexico's stock exchange, four sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Story (Reuters)

Goldman Sachs has suspended its preliminary work on a planned U.S. initial public offering (IPO) for Chinese conglomerate HNA Group's IT outsourcing unit Pactera, four people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Story (Reuters)

Britain's Bell Pottinger has put itself up for sale after it lost clients for running a racially charged campaign in South Africa, potentially bringing down the curtain on one of the world's leading public relations agencies. Story

FINANCINGS

Toronto-based AlayaCare, which provides cloud software for home care providers, has raised $2.4 million in funding. Story (Betakit)

Dataiku has scored its second round of funding, a $28 million (U.S.) investment led by Battery Ventures that the French company says will be used to increase hiring and marketing around the world. Story (VentureBeat)

Orion Labs today announced the closure of an $18.25 million (U.S.) funding round to expand the size of its sales team and continue development of its Onyx device and Orion platform for voice-powered bots. Developements include a new real-time translator, which currently focuses on conversations in English and Spanish. Mandarin Chinese is likely next. Story (VentureBeat)

Danish edtech startup Labster has raised $10 million (U.S.) in a series A round of funding led by Balderton Capital, with participation from Northzone and Unity Technologies founder David Helgason. Story (VentureBeat)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Looking at the Canadian dollar's reaction to Wednesday's Bank of Canada interest-rate increase, it's clear the market was surprised by how quickly the central bank has jumped into this rate-hiking cycle. Investors may also be surprised by how quickly the bank jumps back out. Story (David Parkinson, subscribers)

Donald Trump's election was supposed to usher in an era of U.S. isolationism and deregulation. For global finance, it has yet to deliver either: regulators appear no less keen to police multinational banks that access the U.S. dollar system and impose harsh fines when they see lax money-laundering controls or the risk of sanctions dodging. Story (Bloomberg)

Greater collaboration across borders and with private institutions is needed to harness the full power of the vast amounts of information on suspicious transactions gathered by financial intelligence units around the world, according to officials from those units. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

Could bitcoin be the next gold? The idea has a lot of intuitive appeal. Gold bugs and bitcoin fetishists tend to share a deep distrust of fiat currency and the nation state, an impregnable bullishness about their favored asset class, and an obsessive attention to details of market movements combined with a blithe disinterest in bigger-picture issues. Story (Bloomberg)

Two former managers have sued Wells Fargo & Co., claiming they were unfairly fired over the bank's sales-practices issues. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

WHAT WE'RE READING

Canadian pension plans are among the most admired institutional investors for their prowess as money managers. Now pension plans in Canada are upping the ante, increasingly issuing long-term bonds and using the borrowed money, or leverage, to try and generate even better returns, a new report show. Story (Institutional Investor)