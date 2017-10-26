Streetwise newsletter: Aecon bought up by Chinese construction giant

Faced with increasing competition at home and abroad, Aecon's CEO opted Thursday to sell the 140-year-old company to Beijing-based China Communications Construction Co. Ltd. (CCCC) for $1.45-billion. Story Andrew Willis and Jeffrey Jones (subscribers)

The Chinese state-owned firm that is buying Canada's largest publicly traded construction firm helped Beijing build artificial islands in the disputed South China Sea and was barred until recently from bidding on World Bank projects over "fraudulent practices." Story Steven Chase and Robert Fife (subscribers)

A group of institutional investors is demanding that Canadian public companies improve their disclosure on climate change-related risks and the steps they are taking to reduce them. Story Jacqueline Nelson (subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

MORE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

Deutsche Boerse's embattled chief executive Carsten Kengeter is stepping down amid continuing allegations of insider trading, the German exchange operator announced on Thursday, hours before the company issued a profit warning. Story

Deutsche Bank AG and Barclays PLC, reported declines in trading revenue that were worse than analysts had expected and exceeded falls at U.S. rivals, a sign that Europe's biggest securities firms are further losing their grip. Story

DAILY DEALS

U.S. pharmacy operator CVS Health Corp has made an offer to acquire No. 3 U.S. health insurer Aetna Inc for more than $200 per share, or over $66-billion, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Story

WHAT WE'RE READING

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will blunt the impact of new European financial rules on Wall Street after American brokerages warned that the changes would threaten their investment research businesses. Bloomberg

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has long had both cash-hungry startups and pension funds with an appetite for direct deals, but only recently have those two things come together. Last week, Lightspeed, a point-of-sale solution for retailers and restaurants, raised $207-million ($166-million U.S.) in a Series D financing to fuel its global growth. The round is the largest for a Canadian IT company in 25 years, according to Thomson Reuters data. Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, a $287-billion pension system, led. PE Hub

Venture-capital funding of Canadian technology startups reached an eight-quarter high, with artificial intelligence soaking up a growing share of the investments, according to an industry report. Bloomberg

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Roots Corp. had a rough first day of trading, falling 17 per cent and didn't far any better on its second day, losing another 40 cents to $9.60. Story Niall McGee (subscribers).

Opinion: The next boss at Cenovus Energy Inc. has thorny challenges to deal with from day one, few bigger than the board of directors. Story Jeff Jones (subscribers)