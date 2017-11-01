Streetwise newsletter: Algonquin Power makes push into renewable energy; New BMO CEO promotes retail banking head

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. moved into global renewable-energy markets on Wednesday with the purchase of a portfolio owned by troubled Spanish energy company Abengoa S.A. Story Andrew Willis (subscribers)

On his first day in office as Bank of Montreal's chief executive officer, Darryl White promoted a key lieutenant, giving retail banking head Cam Fowler new authority over some U.S. operations. Story James Bradshaw (subscribers)

The revival in Canadian mining initial public offerings (IPOs) is a boon not only for investment bankers, but Bay Street lawyers, too, who are coming off a few years in the wilderness. Story Niall McGee (subscribers)

DAILY DEALS

A European rival has floated an unsolicited bid for Hudson's Bay Co.'s German department-store chain, reported to be worth the equivalent of $4.5-billion – its second attempt to take control of the challenged business. Story Jeffrey Jones and Rachelle Younglai

Saputo Inc. has signed a deal to buy Betin Inc., the company behind the Montchevre brand of goat cheese in the United States. Story

Bombardier Inc should look at all options for its transportation business including partnering with China's state-owned CRRC, one of Bombardier's biggest shareholders said on Wednesday. Story

Just like its would-be mega-merger partner Pfizer Inc. once was, Allergan PLC is being nudged to consider a breakup. Bloomberg

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

The aggregate value of all cryptocurrencies hit a record high of around $184-billion on Wednesday, according to industry website Coinmarketcap, making their reported market value worth around the same as that of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley combined. Story

Canada's new infrastructure bank is on track to be up and running by the end of the year and will look to attract investment from major pension funds, the country's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday. Story

The launch of CIBC's new Simplii Financial direct banking brand on Wednesday has not gone exactly to plan, as some customers are finding glitches with the new offering. Story