Streetwise newsletter: Cenovus deal on tap; NextBlock drops plans to go public

Cenovus Energy is expected to announce a deal shortly to sell its interest in a major Saskatchewan oil project just as surging crude prices rekindle industry interest in attractive energy properties. The Weyburn project, with a price tag estimated at $1-billion or more, is the last of four large assets Cenovus had earmarked for sale to reduce debt taken on to fund its acquisition earlier this year of ConocoPhillips's Alberta oil sands and natural gas assets. Story



Alex Tapscott's blockchain fund, NextBlock Global, has aborted plans to go public, days after misrepresentations were uncovered pertaining to marketing materials sent to potential investors. Story



DAILY DEALS



Valeant Pharmaceuticals International has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners. Story



Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox has held talks to sell most of the company to Walt Disney Co., CNBC reported on Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Story



Icelandic transatlantic budget carrier Wow Air is considering a possible initial public offering in 2019, its CEO said Monday, as it explores opportunities for the fast-growing business. Story



Qatar Airways has broadened its global reach by purchasing a 9.61 per cent stake in Cathay Pacific, adding another strategic investor to the Hong Kong carrier's complicated share register at a time when it is looking to cut costs. Story



ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES



Maureen Jensen, who has been helming the top job at Ontario's securities watchdog, has had her term extended for three years by the Ontario Ministry of Finance. Story



A consortium including energy companies BP PLC and Royal Dutch Shell PLC will develop a blockchain-based digital platform for energy commodities trading expected to start by the end of 2018, the group said on Monday. Story



The U.S. banking industry is booming – a development that is bringing windfall gains to a small group of investors who had the gumption to buy esoteric bank securities when the outlook for financial firms and the economy was far less clear-cut. Wall Street Journal



Good luck, Sprint Corp. You're going to need it. This year has been an emotional drain for shareholders of the wireless carrier, which has lost value practically by the day. Bloomberg