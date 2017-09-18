Streetwise newsletter: Cenovus nears sale of gas assets; OSFI’s new rules could dampen home sales

A private company led by a onetime senior executive at Cenovus Energy Inc. is leading a bid to acquire a major Alberta natural gas property from his former employer, a deal that could be worth up to $600-million, sources say. Story (Jeffrey Jones, Jeff Lewis and Andrew Willis)

Canada's mortgage lenders say tougher borrowing rules proposed by Canada's banking regulator could reduce the volume of home sales in Canada by 10 per cent to 15 per cent annually as buyers find it harder to qualify for loans. Story (Janet McFarland)

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is extending its brand across the U.S. by renaming dozens of recently purchased locations south of the border as CIBC Bank USA. Story

DAILY DEALS

Video streaming pioneer Roku hopes to raise just over $252-million in an initial public offering as it tries to expand into more households. Story

Northrop Grumman Corp. on Monday said it agreed to buy fellow defense contractor Orbital ATK Inc. for $7.8-billion in cash, as acquisition activity in the aerospace industry ramps up. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

This was supposed to be the year of the technology IPO comeback. This prediction has definitely not panned out, with 14 initial public offerings by technology companies in the U.S., which means the number of listings is likely to fall short of the relatively mild 2015 total. Predictions have already started that 2018 will be technology's breakout IPO year. Hope springs eternal. Story (Bloomberg)

Software startup Slack Technologies Inc said it raised $250-million (U.S.) from SoftBank Group Corp and other investors in its latest funding round, boosting the company's valuation to $5.1-billion. Story (Reuters)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

Toys "R" Us Inc., which has struggled to lift its fortunes since a buyout loaded the retailer with debt more than a decade ago, is preparing a bankruptcy filing as soon as today, according to people familiar with the situation. Story

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Monday that Brexit is likely to hurt Britain's growth prospects in the short term and push up inflation as the country adjusts to life outside the European Union. Story

Banks competing to defend or increase their share of equity-trading revenues after sweeping European regulations start next year may drive down the cost of execution in a price war, according to three executives. Story (Bloomberg)

Venture-capital backed Prattle has begun offering a new service that quantifies and scores the language used in earning calls and reports filed by 3,000 U.S. public companies. Story (Institutional Investor)

Around 10,000 finance jobs will be shifted out of Britain or created overseas in the next few years if the UK is denied access to Europe's single market, according to a Reuters survey of firms employing the bulk of workers in international finance. Story (Reuters)