Streetwise newsletter: CRA fight could cost Loblaw; U.K. regulator delays banning jailed Libor trader

With Canadian-owned offshore companies facing increasing scrutiny, a Loblaw Cos. Ltd. affiliate is fighting the Canada Revenue Agency over taxes on the earnings of a Barbadian subsidiary, in a battle that could cost the grocer more than $350-million. Story (Josh O'Kane, subscribers)

Britain's markets regulator said on Wednesday it would postpone banning jailed former trader Tom Hayes from the financial services industry until an investigation into his conviction has been completed. Story

DAILY DEALS

U.S. antitrust regulators want AT&T Inc. to sell either the parent company of CNN or its DirecTV satellite television unit before they will allow the wireless carrier to buy media company Time Warner Inc., sources told Reuters on Wednesday. Story

Industrial gases group Linde has exceeded an important 74 per cent approval threshold for its planned $80-billion tie-up with Praxair, it said on Wednesday. Reuters

Snap Inc. said on Wednesday that Chinese tech and media investment firm Tencent Holdings Ltd. had taken a 12 per cent stake in the company, a day after the owner of disappearing-messaging app Snapchat was punished by Wall Street for disappointing quarterly results. Story

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

India's central bank is headed for a collision with some of the country's largest companies, as it steps up pressure on banks to clean up a chronic bad-debt problem weighing on the country's economic growth. The Wall Street Journal (subscribers)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. named 509 managing directors on Wednesday, the last steppingstone to a spot in its elite partnership. The Wall Street Journal (subscribers)

The abnormal performance of China's 11-year-old interest-rate swap market during a recent bond rout offers fresh evidence of how hard it has been for Beijing to foster a culture of risk hedging in the world's third-largest bond market. The Wall Street Journal (subscribers)

The announcement of Xavier Rolet's planned retirement from the London Stock Exchange Group Plc in 2018 didn't look suspect when it was made last month. Now it's threatening to engulf the company in crisis. Bloomberg Gadfly

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Hudson's Bay Co. says new documentation from Austria-based Signa Holding GmbH outlining the financing it has at its disposal for a $4.5-billion bid for its German department-store chain Galeria Kaufhof does not change its view that the approach is unsolicited and offers no formal commitment. Story (Jeffrey Jones, subscribers)

The Canada Infrastructure Bank's inaugural chair said the organization's structure is taking shape and stressed that it will seek out deals with the private sector that might not otherwise get done. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, subscribers)