Streetwise newsletter: Critics on Ottawa’s new mortgage rules; Great-West courts millennials

Ottawa's new stress-test rules for mortgages will make it harder for homeowners to shop around and switch lenders when their loans come up for renewal, critics of the regulations say. Story James Bradshaw (subscribers)

Opinion: Andrew Willis: How to fix Canada's high-tech losing streak Video

Saving for retirement isn't a top priority for many young professionals, but Great-West Lifeco Inc. thinks it can change that by addressing heavy student debt loads. Story Jacqueline Nelson

Aphria Inc., a Canadian cannabis company with investments in the United States, says it met with officials from the Toronto Stock Exchange last Friday, days after the TSX threatened to delist companies that violate U.S. federal drug laws. Story Christina Pellegrini (subscribers)

More than a year in the making, the merger of Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc. and Agrium Inc. looks to be inching to completion. Story Jeffrey Jones (subscribers)

Activist investor Jonathan Litt ratcheted up pressure on Hudson's Bay Co on Monday, calling a special shareholder meeting potentially to remove directors, in a sign of escalating tension between two investors who hold different views about the future of the department store operator. Story

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc said on Monday it would buy health insurer Aetna Inc's U.S. group life and disability business for $1.45-billion cash in a move that will expand its insurance portfolio and spur its digital technology plans. Story

Canadian steelmaker Stelco Holdings Inc expects its initial public offering to be priced between $16 to $18 per share, raising about $200-million ($158-million U.S.) at the mid-point. Reuters

Cisco Systems Inc. will buy software company BroadSoft Inc. for $1.71-billion (U.S.), it said on Monday, in a deal that boosts Cisco's collaboration tools and helps the company diversify its offerings away from switching and routing. Reuters

Marketing activation platform ActionIQ has raised $30-million (U.S.) in funding from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz. VentureBeat

Fidelity Investments has hired a consulting firm to review employee behaviour amid allegations of sexual harassment at the U.S. money manager stretching back years, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday. Story

Toronto-Dominion Bank's new U.S. head isn't being critical when he describes the lender as "sub-scale" in small business and corporate lending, and "underweight" in wealth management. He just thinks there's market share to be had. Bloomberg

The head of currency trading at Deutsche Asset Management AG warns it could ruin some people's Christmas. Lawyer Neil Robson says he's working as many as 16 hours a day to help get clients up to speed. They're talking about MiFID II, the overhaul of financial-services rules in the European Union that comes into effect in January and seeks to impose transparency by removing conflicts of interest in financial markets. Bloomberg

Nasdaq and Singapore Exchange (SGX) have signed an agreement that could make it possible for companies to list on both exchanges at the same time. IR Magazine

Rogers Communications Inc. chief executive Joe Natale has only been on the job for six months. He could be forgiven for ducking tough questions on his plans for what some see as the telecom company's non-core assets: the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and a stake in fellow cable operator Cogeco Inc. Story Andrew Willis (subscribers)