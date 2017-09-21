Streetwise newsletter: FinTRAC examining more real estate deals; Pat Chiefalo to head iShares Canada

Canada's anti-money laundering watchdog is seeing increased reporting of suspicious transactions involving Vancouver real estate as awareness of the warning signs improves, but important blind spots remain. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

Pat Chiefalo is stepping in as the new head of iShares Canada, as ETF veteran Warren Collier takes on a global role. Effective Oct. 2, Mr. Collier will take on a new role as the global head of index and data strategy for iShares, while Mr. Chiefalo will take over as head of iShares, BlackRock Canada. Story (Clare O'Hara, for subscribers)

National Bank of Canada says a website error may have exposed the personal information of nearly 400 of its customers, including their names, birthdates, phone number and email address. Story

DAILY DEALS

Brazil's VM Holding SA, which operates under the name Votorantim Metais, has filed for an initial public offering and plans to list its shares in both New York and Toronto, according to a regulatory filing. Story

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

The top U.S. markets regulator said on Wednesday that hackers accessed its corporate disclosure database and may have illegally profited by trading on the insider information stolen. Story

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Tim Sloan is due to testify before Congress on Oct. 3 as the bank deals with fallout from a sales scandal a year ago that continues to spark new revelations. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TD Securities Inc. is bulking up – even as some of its foreign competitors pull back. Over the past three years, TD Securities has increased its hiring in the United States, adding 300 people to bring its head count to roughly 900. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

