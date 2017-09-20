Streetwise newsletter: Fireweed Energy to launch IPO, Ottawa firm faces funding probe

Fireweed Energy Ltd., which concentrates on drilling in the Montney region of British Columbia, has filed a preliminary prospectus to raise $40-million in an initial public offering. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Lawyers for a Swiss advocacy group pursuing allegations of financial crimes against an Ottawa real estate company are turning to Ontario's courts to obtain sensitive financial records from three Canadian banks and a major accounting firm. Story (James Bradshaw, for subscribers)

DAILY DEALS AND FINANCINGS

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian head office of Dominion Diamond is to remain in Calgary after its shareholders voted on Tuesday to approve its $1.2-billion (U.S.) sale to Washington Companies. Story

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is considering increasing its offer for Renova Energia SA by 25 per cent, in a bid to sway the two largest shareholders in the Brazilian renewable power firm to exit their controlling stakes, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. Story

U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc is exploring taking over rival Sprint Corp in an all-stock deal, after SoftBank Group Corp offered to give up its majority ownership of Sprint, a person familiar with the matter said. Story

German drugs and pesticides group Bayer AG said on Tuesday it was now likely to be early next year before it can complete its $66-billion (U.S.) deal to acquire U.S. group Monsanto, later than previously expected. Story (Reuters)

U.S. antitrust regulators have allowed a slimmed-down deal for drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to buy about 42 per cent of Rite Aid Corp's U.S. stores for $4.38-billion, Walgreens said on Tuesday. Story

Post Holdings Inc, which makes Honey Bunches of Oats and Grape-Nuts cereals, said it would buy Bob Evans Farms Inc for about $1.5-billion, adding vegetable-based side dishes and breakfast sausages to its portfolio. Story

Gogoro, which wants to redefine urban transportation to make it more sustainable, announced today that it has raised $300-million (U.S.) to further its mission. New investors Temasek, Al Gore's Generation Investment Management, Sumitomo Corporation, and ENGIE joined existing investors Dr. Samuel Yin, founder of the Tang Prize and chairman of Ruentex Group, Panasonic and others. Story (Venture Beat)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

ON THE MOVE

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. has tapped Jeff Moody as its new chief executive officer, replacing financial-services veteran Tom MacMillan after little more than a year. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

Jefferies Group LLC on Tuesday reported sizable increases in revenue and profit as its investment-banking business had its best quarter yet. Story (WSJ, for subscribers)

WHAT WE'RE READING

Why is AI (finally) happening now? In recent years, the combination of several important factors has helped to rejuvenate interest and attract capital investment in AI venture startups and internal enterprise R&D projects. Story (Cantech Letter)

Story continues below advertisement

Goldman Sachs partners and managing directors have not achieved the best results in the past 12 months, but let not their IQs be doubted. Faced with a complex intellectual challenge, they rule supreme. Story (Efinancialcareers)

Entrepreneurs are exploring new ways to list companies on exchanges – and placate stock-holding Silicon Valley employees – while avoiding the pitfalls of initial public offerings. Story (New York Times)

SoftBank seems like it's everywhere in tech. That's because its Vision Fund – an investment fund backed by sovereign nations Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as tech giants including Apple, Qualcomm and Sharp – has a lot of money to spend. Story (Recode)

Violent bank crime has become increasingly less common in the past decade, but the rate of robberies has ticked back up in recent years. The nationwide opioid crisis may be a leading factor, an industry expert said. Story (American Banker)

Harvard University's endowment reported an 8.1 per cent annual investment gain, a lagging performance its new manager said was "a symptom of deep structural problems" that will take years to turn around. Story (Bloomberg)

Crédit Agricole SA became the latest European bank to reduce the amount asset managers need to pay for its investment research next year. The French bank is now offering a single service encompassing all its research, conferences and some analyst access for €20,000 a year. Story (Bloomberg)