Streetwise newsletter: Insurance companies brace for Harvey losses; international firms eye Aecon

Tropical storm Harvey could become one of the most costly storms in U.S. history, as insurers tally up the damage from a storm that continues to pour water over the Gulf Coast. Story (James Flynn, subscribers)

Amid Bay Street speculation about who will buy Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc., AltaCorp Capital is placing an early bet that it will be a large international firm such as Kiewit Corp. or ACS Group. Story (Mark Rendell, subscribers)

The distinction between Aecon and Stantec – one dinner and the other diner in their consolidating sectors – reflects two different approaches to a quintessential Canadian challenge: How to evolve a successful domestic franchise in an increasingly global business. Story (Andrew Willis, subscribers)

DAILY DEALS

Caterpillar construction equipment dealer Toromont Industries Ltd. has struck a deal to buy privately held Hewitt Group for $1.02-billion in cash and stock as it seeks to ride a mining sector recovery and tap into a massive pool of public infrastructure spending planned over the next decade, particularly in Quebec. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)

A consortium led by Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) is close to an agreement to buy Toshiba Corp's (6502.T) $17.4-billion chip business, with the U.S. firm's CEO in Tokyo to finalize the long and contentious talks, a person familiar with the matter said. Story (Reuters)

CBS Corp., the United States' most-watched television network, on Monday said it plans to buy its biggest customer in Australia, Ten Network Holdings Ltd, and launch its streaming service in the country. Story

Gilead Sciences Inc agreed to buy Kite Pharma Inc in a nearly $12-billion deal on Monday, as it looks to replace flagging sales from hepatitis C drugs with an emerging and expensive class of cancer immunotherapies that are expected to generate billions of dollars in revenue. Story

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

The synthetic CDO, a villain of the global financial crisis, is back. A decade ago, investors' bad bets on collateralized debt obligations helped fuel the crisis. Billed as safe, they turned out to be anything but. Now, more investors are returning to CDOs–and so are concerns that excess is seeping into the aging bull market. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

Regulators are reviewing some auto-lending procedures, including those related to borrower refunds, at several banks and other financing businesses in the wake of problems at Wells Fargo & Co., according to people familiar with the matter. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

Should Wall Street brace for a flurry of post-Labor Day merger and acquisition activity? That, I can't answer. But, I can explain why a handful of deals may leak between now and then. Story (Bloomberg)