Streetwise newsletter: Investors step up as Metro steps out of Couche-Tard; Securities regulators face data overload

Investors signalled a rosy outlook for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. by snapping up shares in the convenience store chain that Metro Inc. sold to help fund its foray into the pharmacy business. Andrew Willis (subscribers)

Emerging technologies have given securities commissions new tools to help them detect white-collar crime, but regulators say they have also created additional hurdles for them as they try to keep abreast of change. Alexandra Posadzki (subscribers)

The head of Toronto-Dominion Bank's technological transformation group will retire next year, setting off a minor shuffle of other executive roles inside the bank. James Bradshaw (subscribers)

Sears Canada Inc. is one of those troubled kids that can blame the bulk of their woes on a bad parent. Andrew Willis (subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

JPMorgan Chase & Co easily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, with loan growth and higher interest rates more than offsetting weakness in its markets-related unit. Story

Citigroup Inc. reported a higher quarterly profit as it kept costs lower, recorded a large gain from an asset sale and had a smaller-than-expected decline in trading revenue. Story

Equifax Inc. said on Thursday it has taken one of its customer help website pages offline as its security team looks into reports of another potential cyber breach at the credit reporting company, which recently disclosed a hack that compromised the sensitive information of more than 145 million people. Story

DAILY DEALS

Cybersecurity rating and risk-monitoring platform SecurityScorecard has raised $27.5 million (U.S.) in a series C round of funding led by Nokia's global venture capital (VC) arm, Nokia Growth Partners (NGP). VentureBeat

Armed with an understanding of machine learning, ROSS Intelligence is going after LexisNexis and Thomson Reuters for ownership of legal research. The startup, founded in 2015 by Andrew Arruda, Jimoh Ovbiagele and Pargles Dall'Oglio at the University of Toronto, announced a $8.7 million (U.S.) Series A led by iNovia Capital with participation from Comcast Ventures Catalyst Fund, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, Real Ventures, Dentons' NextLaw Labs and angels. TechCrunch

WHAT WE'RE READING

If finding out what's hot in tech requires little more than following the money, then podcasting startups have been positively roasting in recent months. VentureBeat

Passive investments, already eating away at active managers' assets, are getting another boost. That effect is on the radar of companies such as BlackRock Inc., which has $5.7 trillion (U.S.) in assets. "We're seeing regulatory changes change the ETF environment," Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink said on a July 17 earnings call. "We do believe we're seeing accelerated flows because of MiFID II, because of the movement toward the fiduciary rule in the United States." Bloomberg

A Mifid II briefing is just how every IRO likes to start the day. And the just under 200 delegates from 24 countries who gathered in Paris for the IR Magazine Global Forum Conference & Awards last week certainly weren't disappointed. IR Magazine

Happily paying $2,500 (U.S.) per hour to see Morgan Stanley. Sky-high investment banking research pricing is like a velvet rope at a hot new nightclub. Bloomberg

Less than a decade after the last major banking crisis, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are offering investors a new way to bet on the next one. Bloomberg

FROM THE ANALYSTS

CIBC World Markets analyst Marco Giurleo downgraded Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc. following the departure of portfolio manager Jeannine LiChong, which was announced Tuesday.

The stock started the week trading above $18 and closed Thursday at 16.21.

"When we launched coverage of the shares of Gluskin Sheff back in June, one of the key catalysts for the re-rate in the stock was thereturn to positive net sales post-arbitration," the analyst said in a research note. "With the unexpected departure of key portfolio manager Jeannine LiChong announced last night, we believe outflows may continue into fiscal 2018. Given the considerable size of Ms. LiChong's mandate ( about 21 per cent of the firm's assets under management) and the elevated risk of outflows, we are downgrading the shares to Neutral (from Outperformer) as of October 11, and lowering our price target to $18.00 (from $21.50)."

"As a point of comparison, following the departure of a key portfolio manager in the second half of 2010, Gluskin Sheff experienced net outflows of about $550 million in 2011 and 2012," he added. "We believe uncertainty surrounding outflows will be an overhang on the shares."