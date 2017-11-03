Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: CIBC, Stelco, BMO

CIBC withdraws as underwriter for Tapscott-led blockchain fund

CIBC World Markets Inc. has pulled out as an underwriter for a $100-million blockchain-focused venture capital fund led by Alex Tapscott, according to sources close to the deal. Story

CIBC in talks with robo-adviser Wealthsimple, sources confirm

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is in talks with Wealthsimple to strike a partnership that could see the bank refer some customers to the growing online robo-adviser. Story

Stelco shares on fire on first day of trading

Stelco has risen from the ashes again. On the steel maker's second time going public on the Toronto Stock Exchange after emerging from creditor protection, Stelco Holdings Inc. had a good day. Story

New Bank of Montreal CEO promotes retail banking head on first day

On his first day in office as Bank of Montreal's chief executive officer, Darryl White promoted a key lieutenant, giving retail banking head Cam Fowler new authority over some U.S. operations. Story

Forward, faster: BMO's new CEO charts his course

Darryl White is not sure what is ailing his beloved but slumping Montreal Canadiens. "It's confidence, right? It's got to be confidence," he ventures. Mr. White officially starts as Bank of Montreal's new chief executive officer on Wednesday, and also happens to serve as a director of the storied hockey club. At 46, with close-cropped brown hair, he is youthful, trim and small in stature. But he radiates confidence. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Algonquin Power makes global push into renewable energy with Abengoa deal

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. moved into global renewable-energy markets on Wednesday with the purchase of a portfolio owned by troubled Spanish energy company Abengoa S.A. Story

Mining IPOs a boon for Canadian lawyers

The revival in Canadian mining initial public offerings (IPOs) is a boon not only for investment bankers, but Bay Street lawyers, too, who are coming off a few years in the wilderness. Story

Bank of Canada has 'head in the sand' on bitcoin: OSC

A top official at the Ontario Securities Commission says the Bank of Canada "has its head in the sand" on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether, making it harder for the provincial watchdog to regulate investment activity in the area. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Andrew McCreath's Forge First buys Sui Generis

Two Toronto-based hedge funds are consolidating in the midst of a difficult year for the industry. Story