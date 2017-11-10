Streetwise newsletter: Last week’s best reads: CRA, Loblaw, HBC

A bitcoin craze sweeps Bay Street – and looks a lot like the dot-com boom

Clad in a baseball cap and a dark polo shirt, Anthony Di Iorio is a stark contrast against the sea of suits. He paces across the stage as he addresses a crowd of more than 400 portfolio managers, investment advisers and high net worth investors gathered in Toronto's financial district to learn about bitcoin. "How many here are thinking that they want to invest in the space?" Mr. Di Iorio asks. Most of the hands in the room shoot up. "That's what I kind of figured." Story

No earnings, no problem: Investors buy Giustra's blockchain story

A shift from gold to the blockchain has paid off handsomely for a tiny Vancouver shell company. Story

TMX Group unveils spending plan for system overhaul

TMX Group Ltd. is forging ahead with plans to refresh the plumbing that connects Canada's public markets for the first time in 17 years. The Toronto-based company says it is going to spend between $55-million and $60-million to integrate the two systems that today process and finalize trades in Canadian stocks and derivatives. Story

Fight with CRA over offshore subsidiary could cost Loblaw $350-million

With Canadian-owned offshore companies facing increasing scrutiny, a Loblaw Cos. Ltd. affiliate is fighting the Canada Revenue Agency over taxes on the earnings of a Barbadian subsidiary, in a battle that could cost the grocer more than $350-million. Story

Signa, bidder for German Kaufhof stores, fails to sway HBC

Hudson's Bay Co. isn't swayed by a European rival's latest attempt to persuade it to sell its German department-store chain. HBC says new documentation from Austria-based Signa Holding GmbH outlining the financing it has at its disposal for a $4.5-billion bid for Galeria Kaufhof does not change its view that the approach is unsolicited and offers no formal commitment. Story

Inaugural Infrastructure Bank chair Fukakusa outlines key mandates

The Canada Infrastructure Bank's inaugural chair said the organization's structure is taking shape and stressed that it will seek out deals with the private sector that might not otherwise get done. Story

Hot oil markets ignite speculation around Cenovus deal

Cenovus Energy Inc. is expected to announce a deal shortly to sell its interest in a major Saskatchewan oil project just as surging crude prices rekindle industry interest in attractive energy properties. Story

NextBlock drops plans to go public after false marketing

Alex Tapscott's blockchain fund has cancelled plans to go public, days after falsehoods were uncovered in marketing materials sent to potential investors. In a release on Sunday, NextBlock Global announced it is "no longer doing a go-public transaction," and said it was in the process of returning funds to investors who had already invested in the cryptocurrency investment vehicle. Story