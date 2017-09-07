Streetwise newsletter: Lazard lands mining M&A banker; RBC not worried about housing cool-down

Global investment bank Lazard Ltd. landed a veteran Canadian mining deal maker from RBC Dominion Securities Inc. ahead of an expected increase in takeover activity from natural resource companies. Story (Andrew Willis, subscribers)

Home prices in the Toronto area slid again in August, but the top executive at Royal Bank of Canada is not worried about what a market slowdown would mean for his bank's lending business. Story (Christina Pellegrini, subscribers)

DEALS AND FINANCINGS

Story continues below advertisement

The friendly merger of PotashCorp. and Agrium Inc. is now expected to close several months later than the previous target date due to concerns raised by regulatory bodies in four countries. Story

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is laying the groundwork for the possible sale of one of the world's only dedicated palladium companies even as prices for the metal used in car pollution control devices soar. Story (Bloomberg)

B.C.-based Pacific Insight Electronics Corp. has confirmed the receipt of a written proposal from Shenzhen Kaizhong Precision Technology Co. Ltd. offering to enter into an arrangement agreement to acquire all of the company's shares for cash consideration of $24.35 per share, valuing Pacific Insight at $189.5-million on a fully diluted basis. Story (Private Capital Journal)

Innoviz Technologies, an Israeli startup building solid-state lidar technology for autonomous cars, has raised $65-million (U.S.) in a series B round of funding from Delphi Automotive, Magna International, 360 Capital Partners, Glory Ventures, and Naver, among others. Story (Venture Beat)

WuXi NextCode, which collects genomic data to sequence and analyze DNA, announced today that it has closed a $240-million (U.S.) round led by Sequoia Capital China. Temasek, 3W Partners, and Jack Ma's private equity firm, Yunfeng Capital, also participated. Story (Venture Beat)

Vancouver-based Vision Critical has acquired Toronto-based Pressly, which allows organizations to collaborate and distribute content more efficiently. Story (Betakit)

WHAT WE'RE READING

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Private equity may be starting to fall out of favor with investors, according to a new Prequin report. Story (Institutional Investor)

Investors haven't had much reason to be happy about Wall Street's recent spate of hyped IPOs, with Blue Apron and Snap putting in disappointing performances amid competitive headwinds, dicey financials, and uninspiring growth strategies. Streaming entertainment icon Roku, the maker of those ubiquitous little black smart-TV boxes, is preparing to IPO on the NASDAQ under the symbol ROKU in this environment. But can its success continue and break the spell of high-profile IPO letdowns? Story (Pitchbook)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

Regulatory and tax arbitrage is alive and well in banking–and one Nordic bank is taking advantage. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

Volkswagen is actively working on deals to sell non-core assets accounting for as much as 20 per cent of the German carmaker's annual revenues, The Wall Street Journal quoted its chief executive as saying on Thursday. Story (Reuters)

Two gourmet hamburger chains are betting investors will have an appetite for their companies' shares, even as America's craving for fancy burgers is waning. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

Story continues below advertisement

Toys "R" Us Inc. has retained lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP to help restructure $400-million in debt due next year, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest move by the toy chain as it struggles with growing online competition. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)