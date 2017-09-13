Streetwise newsletter: National Bank’s energy-lending strategy, executive shakeup at Manulife

National Bank of Canada's shift away from being the lender of choice to junior oil companies was an unpleasant process, but it has provided the institution with stability in the energy sector, its chief executive officer says. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

Roy Gori has yet to officially take over as chief executive officer of Manulife Financial Corp., but he's already making sweeping changes to its international executive lineup that offer insights into his strategic priorities. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Shareholders in Home Capital Group Inc. have resoundingly rejected Warren Buffett's bid to boost his stake in the mortgage lender, which must now try to rebuild its fortunes without additional support from its star investor. Story (James Bradshaw)

DAILY DEALS

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has sold one of its oil and gas holdings in Alberta to SanLing Energy Ltd., extending the slow drip of Chinese capital into Canada's oil and gas industry. Story (Jeff Lewis, for subscribers)

DowDuPont, formed through the merger of chemical giants Dow Chemical and DuPont, is shifting some operations in the three units it plans to create, potentially averting a prolonged fight with activist investors over its post-merger plans. Story

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is on the cusp of its second decade, and chief executive officer Sam Pollock is shoring up capital while preparing to welcome a new slate of index investors to mark the occasion. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said he would fire any employee trading bitcoin for being "stupid." Story (Bloomberg)

Mr. Dimon also indicated that his successor will be someone currently at JPMorgan. Story

Desjardins is considering backing out of its $145-million commitment to Kinder Morgan Inc.'s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, two people present at a meeting with the financial institution told Reuters. Story

Goldman Sachs Group unveiled a growth plan that could add as much as $5-billion (U.S.) in revenue annually, as the bank seeks to reassure investors after two poor trading quarters in a row. Story

China's Big Four state-owned banks have stopped providing financial services to new North Korean clients, according to branch staff, amid U.S. concerns that Beijing has not been tough enough over Pyongyang's repeated nuclear tests. Story