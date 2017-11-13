Streetwise newsletter: PointNorth, Lyft and Cenovus

Private-equity fund PointNorth Capital Inc. made its name as an activist investor, successfully taking on, and replacing, directors at a leading liquor retailer and nursing-home chain. Story Andrew Willis (subscribers)

The ride-hailing company Lyft, a major U.S. rival to Uber, is moving to gain ground internationally. Lyft announced Monday that it planned to begin operating in Toronto, its first international location, in time for the holiday season. Story (The New York Times)

General Electric Co will radically shrink to focus on aviation, power and healthcare, betting on sectors where it thinks it can make a profit, as the largest U.S. industrial group tries to end more than 15 years of share price stagnation. Story (Reuters)

DAILY DEALS

Whitecap Resources Inc. has struck deal to acquire a controlling interest in a major Saskatchewan oil property from Cenovus Energy Inc. for $940-million. Story Jeff Lewis

Brookfield Property Partners is betting on shopping centres at a time when malls are under pressure from online retailers, and big departments stores are overhauling their businesses. Story Rachelle Younglai

Canadian plane-and-train-maker Bombardier Inc is in advanced talks with EgyptAir over a potential $1.1-billion order for CSeries jets, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Story (Reuters)

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Global trade winds may be blustery, but that hasn't stopped Bank of Montreal from dropping anchor in Singapore to pursue new business. With its deep harbour and sophisticated port, Singapore is the gateway to a rich corridor for worldwide trade, and BMO has been mulling an investment to build out its capabilities in the Southeast Asian hub for at least four years. But it was only in the past year that the plan turned serious. Story James Bradshaw and Christina Pellegrini

Three guys walk into a bar and start talking about investing. It sounds like the beginning of a joke. But when three men met at Earl's in Toronto's financial district one night this summer, one of the men was secretly recording what was being said. That conversation has now become a flashpoint in an intriguing battle between a Manitoba company and a band of critics who are trying to drive down its share price. Story David Milstead

