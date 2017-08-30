Streetwise newsletter: Proxy firm ISS tells Home Capital investors to say no to Buffett; National Bank gains on Quebec economy

Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. is urging shareholders of Home Capital Group Inc. to vote against a second share purchase by the renowned investor's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. at a meeting on Sept. 12. Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)



National Bank of Canada is the latest large Canadian lender to post higher third-quarter profit, helped along by a stronger economy. The Montreal-based lender, which is Canada's sixth-largest bank by assets, posted solid returns from each of its divisions. Story (James Bradshaw)



The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is tightening ties to its infrastructure division with a name change that underscores pension funds' continued push into alternative investments. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)



Uber Technologies Inc's new Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi told employees on Wednesday the ride-services company would change its culture and could go public in 18 to 36 months. Story



A consortium led by Bain Capital has made a revised last-ditch offer for Toshiba Corp's chip unit worth about $18-billion, bringing in Apple Inc to help bolster its bid, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Story



Houston's population is growing quickly, but when Harvey hit last weekend there were far fewer homes and other properties in the area with flood insurance than just five years ago, according to an Associated Press investigation. Story



The prices of new luxury flats in Frankfurt have jumped by 25 per cent in the past year, according to fresh data, fuelled by market hopes that thousands of London bankers will move to the city after Brexit. Story



Disgruntled investors have filed 51 lawsuits against European Union regulators for shutting Spain's Banco Popular, marking one of the largest legal challenges yet to the EU and a fresh attack on the bloc's rules on bank rescues. Story



Toronto's Air Canada Centre (ACC) is being renamed Scotiabank Arena in an $800-million deal over 20 years that marks one of the biggest investments in naming rights in North America. Story (Susan Krashinsky Robertson, James Bradshaw and Jeff Gray)