Streetwise newsletter: RBC CEO backs new rules to cool housing markets; TMX reviews pot firms with U.S. operations

Royal Bank of Canada's chief executive voiced support for new rules to help cool hot housing markets a day before Canada's banking regulator is expected to unveil new stress tests for uninsured mortgages. Story (James Bradshaw, subscribers)

TMX Group Ltd. is reviewing cannabis companies listed on its two stock exchanges to determine which have exposure to the marijuana industry in the United States, where the drug is illegal under federal law. Story (Christina Pellegrini, subscribers)

One of Qatar's largest banks is considering expanding its presence in Canada by opening a full-scale branch in the next two years – assuming a costly economic blockade imposed by its Gulf neighbours can be resolved. Story (James Bradshaw, subscribers)

Bombardier Inc. has struck an agreement to sell control of its marquee C Series airliner program to Europe's Airbus in a surprise move that gives the Canadian plane maker more firepower in a battle against Boeing Co. Story (Nicolas Van Praet)

China is offering to buy up to 5 per cent of Saudi Aramco directly, sources said, a move that could give Saudi Arabia the flexibility to consider various options for its plan to float the world's biggest oil producer on the stock market. Story

German airline Lufthansa has submitted an offer for parts of Alitalia and a plan to reshape Italy's ailing national carrier just days after agreeing to buy some of Air Berlin's assets. Story

Colony Capital is in talks to buy the assets of Weinstein Co., the two companies said Monday, a move that could put studio co-chairman Bob Weinstein at odds with the other board members and owners as they try to contain the fallout from sexual-assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein, Bob's brother. Story (Wall Street Journal, subscribers)

Nordstrom Inc said on Monday that a founding family group had suspended attempts to take the U.S. department store operator private because of difficulties in arranging debt financing for its bid ahead of the key holiday shopping season. Story

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday it launched a new payment processing network that uses blockchain technology, in partnership with Royal Bank of Canada and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Story

Canadian mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Monday it would sell its payment processing and prepaid card business. Story

From the junk-bond bonanza to eyewear antitrust, here are four charts that tell you what you need to know in business today. Story (Bloomberg)