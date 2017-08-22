Streetwise newsletter: RBC leads in fixed-income industry; TD picks Dublin for new trading hub

Royal Bank of Canada's capital-markets arm is making gains in Canadian fixed income, according to a new report that credits the bank's efforts to upgrade its technology and train young employees. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Toronto-Dominion Bank has picked Dublin for its new trading hub inside the European Union in preparation for Britain's departure from the economic bloc. Story (James Bradshaw)

Story continues below advertisement

TD Ameritrade has launched a "chatbot," an automated program that can communicate with the brokerage's customers on Facebook Inc's messaging application, to give them information about markets and their accounts. Story

DEALS AND FINANCINGS

CGI Group Inc. – which currently has 8,000 employees in the Nordic region – is offering the equivalent of $146-million cash for Helsinki-based Affecto, or 4.55 euros per share. Story

Ryanair would be interested in bidding for the whole of insolvent German carrier Air Berlin, but it needs access to more data on the airline's finances, chief executive Michael O'Leary told Reuters. Story

Tulip Retail, a Canadian developer of mobile application platform built exclusively for retail stores and sales associates, has secured US $40-million in Series B funding led by Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers (KPCB) and joined by existing investors, including Jump Capital. Private Capital Journal

AreaOne Farms wrapped up its third farmland private equity fund, raising $130-million thanks to institutional investors seeking initial access to agricultural assets. PEHub

Databricks, which provides software to help fuse big data and artificial intelligence, announced today that it has secured an additional $140-million in funding in a round led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from New Enterprise Associates (NEA). New investors include Battery Ventures, Future Fund Investment, A.Capital Partners, Geodesic Capital, and Green Bay Ventures. VentureBeat

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

WHAT WE'RE READING

Swinging for the fences: Sports media startup The Athletic takes on layoff-ridden industry Pitchbook

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Brian O'Donnell: Artificial intelligence could be the future of banking Comment