Streetwise newsletter: Scotiabank’s $800-million deal to rename ACC; Canadian market boosts banks’ profits

Toronto's Air Canada Centre, home to hockey's Maple Leafs and basketball's Raptors, will be renamed as Scotiabank Arena under the terms of a new 20-year deal described by the bank and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. as a "transformative" strategic partnership. Story (Jeff Gray, Susan Krashinsky Robertson and James Bradshaw)



Resurgent growth in Canada is helping buoy banks' profits through a period of more modest expansion in key markets outside the country. Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal both earned more than expected in the fiscal third quarter, anchored by their core Canadian retail operations. Story (James Bradshaw)



United Technologies Corp, owner of jet-engine maker Pratt & Whitney, has made progress in its talks to acquire aircraft component manufacturer Rockwell Collins Inc. as it seeks to bulk up its aerospace business, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Story



Toshiba Corp may not seal a $17.5-billion (U.S.) deal to sell its memory chip unit by a self-imposed Aug. 31 deadline due to disagreements over details of an offer by the bidders, people familiar with the matter said late on Tuesday. Story



Home Capital Group Inc. is continuing to rebuild its executive ranks with the hiring of a new chief financial officer who has extensive experience in Canada's financial services industry. Story



Insurance volumes at Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. continued to decline during the second quarter, with portfolio insurance constituting the bulk of the drop, as a result of new federal mortgage rules that kicked in late last year. Story (Alexandra Posadzki)



The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) said it is seeking to fine Habib Bank Ltd, Pakistan's biggest lender, up to $630-million for "grave" compliance failures relating to anti-money laundering rules and sanctions at its only U.S. branch. Story



Amid Bay Street speculation about who will buy Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc., AltaCorp Capital is placing an early bet that it will be a large international firm such as Kiewit Corp. or ACS Group. Story (Mark Rendell, for subscribers)