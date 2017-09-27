Streetwise newsletter: Siemens, Alstom to merge rail businesses, Equifax head to leave company

Directors at Siemens AG of Germany signed off on a deal Tuesday to merge its train unit with that of France's Alstom SA, creating what will be Europe's dominant rail business with combined annual sales of about €15.3-billion – and putting Montreal's Bombardier Inc. under significant pressure. Story (Eric Reguly and Nicolas Van Praet, for subscribers)

McDonald's Corp. has become the latest example of how receptive the Canadian debt market has become for global corporate issuers. The fast-food chain priced $1-billion of bonds on Monday, giving a boost to the Maple bond market that's on track to be the busiest since the global financial crisis. Story

Equifax Inc. said on Tuesday that chief executive Richard Smith would leave the company and forgo this year's bonus as criticism mounts over a massive cyberattack that has plunged the credit-monitoring firm into crisis. Story

DEALS AND FINANCINGS

Transit App has reportedly raised another $5-million in funding from existing investors, Accel Partners, Accomplice, Real Ventures and BDC Capital. Story (Private Capital Journal)

Ritual Technologies Inc., whose app allows restaurant customers to order ahead for takeout food, has raised $43.5-million (U.S.) in a new round led by Insight Venture Partners. Story (Wall Street Journal, for subscribers)

Chat app Kik announced Tuesday that it has raised nearly $100-million (U.S.) from more than 10,000 people in its token distribution event. In fact, $42 million of the $98.8 million was raised in the first 48 hours of a sale that took place Sept. 12 – 26. Story (Venture Beat)

With valuations of private companies climbing higher and higher, some venture capital firms have a simple solution: Larger funds. IVP, the firm founded 35 years ago that specializes in later-stage investments, on Tuesday said it had raised its largest fund yet – a $1.5 billion (U.S.) pool of money that is their 16th in the venture business. Story (Recode)

Conversational marketing company Drift today announced that it has raised $32-million (U.S.) to further its goal of automating conversations between brands and businesses. Based in Boston, Drift has launched a series of bots since it was founded in April 2016. Story (Venture Beat)

ProsperWorks, which provides a customer relationship manager (CRM) for G Suite (formerly Google Apps for Work), announced today that is has raised $53 million (U.S.) to take on industry giant Salesforce. Norwest Venture Partners led the round, with participation from new investor GV (formerly Google Ventures), and returning investors Industry Ventures, Next World Capital, Storm Ventures, and True Ventures. Story (Venture Beat)

The mention of wearable tech usually conjures up an image of an Apple Watch or a Fitbit, not a prosthetic limb. With its tech-enabled adjustable prosthetics, LIM Innovations wants to add to the definition of "wearables." The San Francisco-based company has raised an $18 million (U.S.) round of funding to continue innovating and scaling its line of intelligent custom sockets for lower-limb amputees. Story (Pitchbook)

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES

In post-hurricane San Juan on Monday, commerce picked up ever so slightly. With a little effort, you could get the basics and sometimes more: diapers, medicine, or even a gourmet hamburger smothered in fried onions and Gorgonzola cheese. But almost impossible to find was a place that accepted credit cards. Story (Bloomberg)

WHAT WE'RE READING

Many people would rather trust their money to a fund whose manager tries to beat the market than to one that tracks an index. But it is hard to find the right manager. On average they will fail to beat the index, since it reflects the performance of the average investor before costs. One reason why many people think they can pick a winner is because it is very difficult to tell skill from luck. Story (The Economist)

Wall Street brokerages are quietly lobbying regulators to ensure new European rules that will upend banks' investment research operations don't spread to America. But the campaign is causing tension with public pension funds and other large investors that are some of their biggest clients. Story (Bloomberg)

Europe's sweeping MiFID II rules will make it even harder for investment banks to make money from trading stocks, a business where few banks are currently breaking even, UBS Group AG's Andrea Orcel said. Story (Bloomberg)

As a price war causes the cost of analyst research in Europe to plunge toward zero, one corner of the investment market says quality is still worth paying for: sovereign-wealth funds. The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority said the best researchers could even get paid more under the new MiFID II rules, which come into force in just over three months. New Zealand's superannuation fund hopes the regulatory overhaul will improve returns across the market. Story (Bloomberg)