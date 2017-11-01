Streetwise newsletter: Teachers to sell British airport stakes, Innergex-Alterra in $1.1-billion deal

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it is selling off 30 per cent of its stakes at two United Kingdom regional airports to broaden its investment strategy. Story

DAILY DEALS

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. fell in trading Tuesday after the company announced a friendly deal to acquire Alterra Power Corp. worth $1.1-billion, including debt. Story

SoftBank Group Corp and Deutsche Telekom AG have reached an impasse in their talks to merge U.S. wireless carriers Sprint Corp. and T-Mobile US Inc., sources said. Story

A hitch in a proposed merger of Sprint and T-Mobile has further boosted buoyant shares of cell tower stocks, which could benefit if there is no combined company to cut costs by reducing tower usage. Story

ELSEWHERE IN FINANCE

CME Group Inc, the world's largest derivatives exchange operator, said on Tuesday it will launch a futures contract for bitcoin later this year, marking a major step in the digital currency's path toward legitimacy and helping propel it to a fresh record high. Story

A year ago, Carlyle Group LP revealed its intention to ramp up its credit business. It's still very much a work in progress. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

A top official at the Ontario Securities Commission says the Bank of Canada "has its head in the sand" on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and ether, making it harder for the provincial watchdog to regulate investment activity in the area. Story (Alexandra Posadzski, for subscribers)

Andrew McCreath's Forge First buys Sui Generis. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)