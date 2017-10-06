Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Banks, marijuana, GRI

Editor's note: Due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Canada, the Streetwise newsletter will resume Wednesday, Oct. 11
TransCanada's cancelled Energy East project has Canadian utilities looking south
When TransCanada Corp. decided to pull the plug on the Energy East pipeline this week, it set off a noisy and worrisome east-versus-west political spat. Story
Canadian Business Growth Fund announces new chair, CEO
Top corporate lawyer Dale Ponder is joining a proven private-equity investor to launch the $500-million Canadian Business Growth Fund. Story
Canada's marijuana industry banks on BMO and TD
Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank are emerging as the banks of choice for Canada's burgeoning marijuana industry, even as some lenders shun the sector. Story
GRI gets big backers for new pension research hub
The Toronto-based Global Risk Institute is developing a new group to study challenges faced by pension plans, garnering support from the largest funds in the country. Story
Scotiabank to sell stake in TMX Group after deeming it a 'non-core' holding
Bank of Nova Scotia is selling practically its entire stake in TMX Group Ltd. five years after it acquired these shares, reasoning that its investment in the Canadian exchange operator is a "non-core holding." Story
Mortgage changes to be finalized this month: OSFI
As Canada's banking regulator works out the final details of much-debated new rules on mortgage underwriting, its head is defending the changes as vital amid continued uncertainty about the health of some housing markets. Story
Petronas unit puts Alberta assets on the block
Malaysia's Petronas is taking another step back from Canada after abandoning plans for a major natural gas-export plant earlier this year. Story
You're up for sale, Charlie Brown: DHX auction could be tricky
The owner of the Peanuts and Teletubbies franchises has put itself on the auction block. Despite its much-loved properties, DHX Media Inc. might not be an easy sell. Story
Canadian M&A craters in third quarter; steep valuations partly to blame
It was a slow summer for big deals in Canada, but it doesn't mark the beginning of an extended downturn, bankers say. Story
After two-year pursuit, Sprott lands Central Fund of Canada, doubling gold and silver funds
Sprott Inc.'s two-year pursuit of rival Central Fund of Canada Ltd. neared an end Monday with a friendly deal to acquire the $4.3-billion bullion fund manager for $125-million. Story
