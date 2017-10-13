Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Clean TeQ, Big Agriculture, Caisse

Good morning. Here are the best reads of the week. Have a great weekend.

Australian cobalt company Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. is considering a listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange, according to sources familiar with the talks. Niall McGee and Rachelle Younglai (subscribers)

Who will feed us? That was the question asked on Friday in Rome at a United Nations panel on Big Agriculture as mega-mergers reshape the industry. Eric Reguly (subscribers)

Michael Sabia could have done without being dragged into the bitter Bombardier-Boeing trade dispute that has Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec once again fending off charges that it bows to the wishes of the Quebec government of the day. Konrad Yakabuski (subscribers)

Investors signaled a rosy outlook for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. by snapping up shares in the convenience store chain that Metro Inc. sold to help fund its foray into the pharmacy business. Andrew Willis (subscribers)

Emerging technologies have given securities commissions new tools to help them detect white-collar crime, but regulators say they have also created additional hurdles for them as they try to keep abreast of change. Alexandra Posadzki (subscribers)

The head of Toronto-Dominion Bank's technological transformation group will retire next year, setting off a minor shuffle of other executive roles inside the bank. James Bradshaw(subscribers)

Sears Canada Inc. is one of those troubled kids that can blame the bulk of their woes on a bad parent. Andrew Willis (subscribers)

Nasdaq Inc. is pushing ahead with its bid to operate a stock exchange in Canada, though it won't be vying for new listings of public companies right out of the gate. Story (Christina Pellegrini, subscribers)

Tired of bad news? Here's reason for hope. Initial public offerings, deader than disco just a year ago, have sprung back to life. Three-quarters of the way into the year, is it safe to pronounce Canada's IPO market is back in business? In a word, yes. Lexpert (subscribers)

More Canadian banks and possibly life insurers are expected to follow Scotiabank's lead and take advantage of a novel source of funding – a hybrid security – that has proven to be a hit with investors, bankers and analysts say. Story (Christina Pellegrini and Niall McGee, for subscribers)

A new investment fund backed by financial heavyweights is looking to spur the development of emerging banking, insurance and investment technology in Canada. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

After spending two decades acquiring malls and office towers, many major pension funds and insurers are turning their formidable buying power toward the old-school world of rental apartment buildings. Story (Janet McFarland, for subscribers)

Canadian cryptocurrency proponents are pushing for more lenient policies toward initial coin offerings, arguing that Canada risks losing innovation and talent to other jurisdictions under the current rules. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

After spending the best part of five years in the doghouse, mining is staging a comeback on the Canadian initial public offering) market. Story (Niall McGee, for subscribers)

FINANCIAL SERVICES AND DEALS NEWS FROM THE LAST 24 HOURS

Wells Fargo & Co earnings scraped past Wall Street estimates but revenue missed for the fourth straight quarter, sending shares of the third-largest U.S. bank by assets down 3 per cent in premarket trading. Story

Saudi Aramco is considering shelving plans for an international public offering in favour of a private share sale to world sovereign funds and institutional investors, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Story

BASF has agreed to buy seed and herbicide businesses from Bayer for €5.9-billion ($7-billion U.S.) in cash, as Bayer tries to convince competition authorities to approve its planned acquisition of Monsanto. Story

Canada's top 10 venture-capital financings in the third quarter won $572-million from investors, up 45 per cent from the $395-million that went into the top 10 deals a year earlier. PE Hub Magic Leap may be raising as much as $1-billion (U.S.) to fund their vision of a future filled with augmented reality glasses. TechCrunch

XL Hybrids, a company specializing in converting gas– and diesel-powered company vehicles to electric-hybrids, has raised $22-million (U.S.) in a series D round of funding. The round included participation from IKEA Group (IKEA) and Constellation Technology Ventures (CTV) – the VC arm of U.S. energy giant Exelon – in addition to a number of "large family office" investors. VentureBeat