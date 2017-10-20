Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Natale, oil patch, Barrick

In nod to non-core assets, Joe Natale turns up heat on Rogers reinvention
Rogers Communications Inc. chief executive Joe Natale has only been on the job for six months. He could be forgiven for ducking tough questions on his plans for what some see as the telecom company's non-core assets: the Toronto Blue Jays, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and a stake in fellow cable operator Cogeco Inc. Story
Unusual buyers cleaning up in oil patch deals
There's a new breed of buyer in the oil patch. Or rather, several nontraditional ones and they're having a heyday as publicly traded producers struggle to scrape together financing for deals. Story
Investor Marc Faber stands by racist remarks as corporate boards cut ties
Prominent business newsletter writer Marc Faber stood by racist remarks he made this week that led to his dismissal from several corporate boards, justifying them on freedom-of-speech grounds. Story
Barrick Gold sells 16-per-cent stake in three mines to Tanzania
Barrick Gold will give Tanzania a 16 per cent stake in three gold mines, a 50 per cent share in revenues from the mines and a one-off payment of $300-million to resolve a dispute that has hit its operations in the country, the two sides said. Story
Protectionism, tariffs could slam housing market, CMHC warns
A wave of anti-globalization that leads to widespread protectionism and increased tariffs could cause Canadian house prices to fall by more than 31 per cent in the next five years, according to the results of scenario tests by Canada's national housing agency. Story
Caisse aims to cut portfolio's carbon footprint 25% by 2025
The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is setting bold targets to shelter its portfolio against the impact of climate change. Story
Critics say new mortgage rules will push borrowers to unregulated lenders
Canada's banking regulator will move ahead with controversial new mortgage stress-testing rules in an effort to curb risky lending practices at banks, but critics say the changes will drive more borrowers to unregulated alternative lenders and add risk to the financial system more broadly. Story
TMX review throws marijuana industry into uncertainty
Canada's largest stock exchange operator is threatening to delist marijuana companies that are operating in violation of federal drug laws in the United States. Story
Qatar's Doha Bank eyes Canadian expansion
One of Qatar's largest banks is considering expanding its presence in Canada by opening a full-scale branch in the next two years – assuming a costly economic blockade imposed by its Gulf neighbours can be resolved. Story
