Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Roots, Teachers, National Bank

Gearing up for IPO, Roots could only hope for flight path similar to Canada Goose

There's a strong sense of déjà vu in reading the Roots Corp. initial public offering prospectus. A distinctly Canadian clothing company that calls itself a "lifestyle brand" that says it's "successfully exporting our heritage globally," with strong domestic sales and opportunities for U.S. and international expansion. Story

Teachers' European airport gets new pension investor

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan is getting a new partner in its investment in a growing European airport that is in the midst of an expansion. Part of Denmark's Copenhagen Airports is trading hands as an infrastructure division of Macquarie sells a 27.7-per-cent stake to the country's state pension plan known as ATP Group, for 9.77 billion Danish Krone ($1.9-billion). Story

Banks work to get back on line in hurricane-ravaged areas

A week after one of the most powerful hurricanes in the past half-century pounded Caribbean islands and the southern United States, Canadian banks that operate in the affected regions are sorting through the destruction and working to restore essential services. Story

National Bank CEO Louis Vachon defends position on oil patch

National Bank of Canada's shift away from being the lender of choice to junior oil companies was an unpleasant process, but it has provided the institution with stability in the energy sector, its chief executive officer says. Story

Manulife shakes up top ranks as new CEO Roy Gori readies to take reins

Roy Gori has yet to officially take over as chief executive officer of Manulife Financial Corp., but he's already making sweeping changes to its international executive lineup that offer insights into his strategic priorities. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Brookfield Infrastructure prepares to welcome new index investors

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is on the cusp of its second decade, and chief executive officer Sam Pollock is shoring up capital while preparing to welcome a new slate of index investors to mark the occasion. Story

Private Chinese suitor said to buy Brookfield-backed energy company

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has sold one of its oil and gas holdings in Alberta to SanLing Energy Ltd., extending the slow drip of Chinese capital into Canada's oil and gas industry. Story

DEALS AND FINANCINGS

Piper, the company behind the Raspberry Pi-powered DIY computer building kit for kids, has raised $7.6-million (U.S.) in a series A round of funding led by Owl Ventures, a venture capital (VC) fund set up in 2013 with a focus on edtech startups. VentureBeat

Story continues below advertisement

Alphabet Inc. has held conversations with Lyft Inc. about a potential investment in recent weeks, signaling strong support for Uber Technologies Inc.'s main U.S. competitor, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg

WHAT WE'RE WATCHING

How to start a banking business during a financial catastrophe. When Ken Moelis started his own firms, Moelis & Co., in the boom days of 2006, he had the heady optimism of a first-time entrepreneur. Little did he know that some of his colleagues thought he might go bankrupt after the financial crisis. But as Moelis explains, he had a big advantage over his competitors. Institutional Investor

WHAT WE'RE READING

The biggest overhaul in a decade to the way fund managers are regulated in Europe could hasten mergers and acquisitions among companies already trying to fend off competition from cheaper products. "It's one of the drivers we've seen," said David Logan, head of distribution at BMO Global Asset Management. The firm was involved in one of the industry's biggest mergers of late when Canada's Bank of Montreal acquired the U.K.'s F&C Asset Management Plc in 2014. Bloomberg

AI apps are shaping up to be an essential part of financial institution and fintech offerings. Yet these innovative solutions are only as useful as the data they can access. "Banks that invest in AI will grow and prosper; the ones that don't will become big dumb pipes that just move money around and really have no brand equity or customer preference." VentureBeat

As dozens of cannabis companies have flocked to raise capital on Canada's stock exchanges in recent years, the country's regulators are starting to question whether trading in their stock would run afoul of U.S. law. Wall Street Journal (subscribers)