Streetwise newsletter: The week’s best reads: Scotia, ACC, Home Capital

Editor's note: Due to the Labour Day holiday, the Streetwise newsletter will resume Wednesday, Sept. 6.

The inside story of Scotiabank's $800-million deal to buy the naming rights to the Air Canada Centre

In the waning hours of Aug. 15, Bank of Nova Scotia had a decision to make: Nail down a blockbuster deal to win the coveted rights to rename Toronto's Air Canada Centre, or risk giving rivals a chance to snatch away the prize. Story

Story continues below advertisement

Scotiabank in talks to buy BBVA's Chile retail bank

BBVA said on Thursday it was looking at the possible sale of its retail bank in Chile after Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia expressed an interest in buying up to 100 per cent. Story

The next credit crunch starts in the driveway

The last financial crisis, in 2008, started in the U.S. housing market. The next source of credit market woes may be parked in the driveway. Story

One Home Capital investor on why he's going to say no to more Buffett

One investor in Home Capital Group Inc. is doubling down on his opposition of Warren Buffett's bid to increase his stake in the company. Story

OMERS to rebrand its Borealis Infrastructure wing

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is tightening ties to its infrastructure division with a name change that underscores pension funds' continued push into alternative investments. Story

Aecon and Stantec: Two growth strategies, one global leader

Call it a tale of two engineering companies, Aecon Group Inc. and Stantec Inc. Both started in similar circumstances: Aecon's founder installed plumbing and gas lines in Hamilton in the 1870s, while Stantec's first projects were building sewers in rural Alberta in the 1950s. Story

Flood insurance coverage plunged before Harvey

Houston's population is growing quickly, but when Harvey hit last weekend there were far fewer homes and other properties in the area with flood insurance than just five years ago, according to an Associated Press investigation. Story