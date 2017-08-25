Streetwise newsletter: This week’s best reads

Moves toward the regulated legalization of cannabis in Canada and several U.S. states have helped create a tidal wave of investment capital – and speculation – in the pot sector. But can Canada navigate the legal fog surrounding U.S. marijuana growers? Story (Christina Pellegrini, for subscribers)

As Canadian securities regulators enter the "uncharted waters" of initial coin offerings, questions are arising about how feasible it will be for the watchdogs to enforce investor protection laws – particularly on offshore companies. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

Canada's securities regulators are wading into the murky world of initial coin offerings. An ICO is an emerging form of fundraising, in some cases similar to crowdfunding, in which companies sell digital "coins" or "tokens" to finance a new venture. Story (Alexandra Posadzki, for subscribers)

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Canada's top-ranked mid-sized bank is Tangerine Bank, according to a recent survey from consulting firm J.D. Power. The bottom-ranked Big Five bank in the same study was Bank of Nova Scotia. Does this strike anyone else as weird? Comment (Andrew Willis, for subscribers)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is selling a Singaporean insurance subsidiary in a partnership deal designed to open more growth opportunities in other pockets of the world. Story (Jacqueline Nelson, for subscribers)

Private-equity firms had been among the biggest funders of small oil and gas firms shunned by public markets, and they had been widely expected go on spending sprees as oil prices languished and companies put assets on the block. Now, even that well is running dry. Story (Jeff Lewis, for subscribers)

Former clients are suing Richardson GMP and two of its advisers, alleging code-of-conduct violations and negligence resulted in heavy investment losses, in the second lawsuit targeting the dealer's Calgary office after a $50-million action. Story (Jeffrey Jones, for subscribers)

During the summer of 2007 one of Canada's leading institutions faced the crisis that first alerted us to the rot underlying our entire financial system. We're still recovering from the shock of Caisse's ABCP debacle. Comment (Konrad Yakabuski, for subscribers)