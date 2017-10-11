Swedish court acquits Bombardier employee in bribery case

A Swedish court has found Bombardier employee Evgeny Pavlov not guilty of "aggravated bribery" over his role in helping the Montreal-based transportation giant win a $340-million (U.S.) contract in Azerbaijan.

"The prosecutors have not proved that the charged person has promised or offered an inappropriate benefit," Stockholm's district court said in a judgment handed down on Wednesday.

The ruling was focused narrowly on Mr. Pavlov's role in the founding of Trans-Signal-Rabita, Bombardier's local partner in a consortium that won a 2013 bid to install sophisticated train signalling equipment along the main east-west rail line in the former Soviet republic of Azerbaijan. It did not directly address other questions, including whether any bribe was paid to Bombardier's Russian partners on the project.

Story continues below advertisement

Read also: Britain turns up heat on Boeing, warns of fallout over Bombardier

The verdict will come as a relief to executives at Bombardier, a company besieged on several fronts, including new import tariffs that were slapped on its C Series airliner by the Trump Administration amid a legal battle with Boeing Co.

"The prosecution against Evgeny Pavlov, as far as [proving he was] perpetrator of the bribe or aiding that crime, cannot be upheld," the Stockholm court said.

Mr. Pavlov, who was facing up to six years in prison, is now free after spending six months in detention. His lawyers had argued that Mr. Pavlov, as a regional sales manager, was too junior an employee to have participated in the complex bribing scheme alleged by Sweden's National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The court appeared to accept that argument. Its 75-page ruling made almost no mention of a central prosecution allegation that a Russian-controlled subcontractor, Multiserv Overseas Ltd., appeared to make an $84-million profit within the deal.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau is continuing its investigation into five other employees of Bombardier Transportation Sweden who were named in the evidence presented against Mr. Pavlov.

The World Bank, which funded 85 per cent of the Azerbaijan project, is carrying out a separate audit of how the contract was awarded.

Story continues below advertisement