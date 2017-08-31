TD joins peers in beating expectations as profit jumps 17%

Toronto-Dominion Bank is boasting a "great quarter," with a 17-per-cent boost in profit.

TD profit climbed in the third quarter to $2.77-billion, or $1.51 a share, diluted, from $2.34-billion or $1.24 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share climbed to $1.51 from $1.27.

"This was a great quarter for TD, reflecting impressive earnings and revenue growth, better credit performance across all our businesses, and lower insurance claims," said chief executive officer Bharat Masrani.