 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

TD joins peers in beating expectations as profit jumps 17%

TD joins peers in beating expectations as profit jumps 17%

TD Centre office towers in Toronto are pictured in this file photo.

Fred Lum/Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Staff

Toronto-Dominion Bank is boasting a "great quarter," with a 17-per-cent boost in profit.

TD profit climbed in the third quarter to $2.77-billion, or $1.51 a share, diluted, from $2.34-billion or $1.24 a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share climbed to $1.51 from $1.27.

Story continues below advertisement

"This was a great quarter for TD, reflecting impressive earnings and revenue growth, better credit performance across all our businesses, and lower insurance claims," said chief executive officer Bharat Masrani.

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.