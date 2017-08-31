TD joins peers in beating expectations as profit jumps 17%

Toronto-Dominion Bank is boasting a "great quarter," with a 17-per-cent boost in profit.
TD profit climbed in the third quarter to $2.77-billion, or $1.51 a share, diluted, from $2.34-billion or $1.24 a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, earnings per share climbed to $1.51 from $1.27.
"This was a great quarter for TD, reflecting impressive earnings and revenue growth, better credit performance across all our businesses, and lower insurance claims," said chief executive officer Bharat Masrani.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨