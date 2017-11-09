Telus profit misses forecasts but wireless gains beat expectations

Telus Corp. once again fell short of profit expectations as it spent more on handset subsidies to win new wireless subscribers, a strategy it has said will be worth it as it leads the industry in hanging on to those customers.

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company said Thursday it added 115,000 new mobile customers on contracts in the third quarter, well ahead of average analyst estimates closer to 90,000.

It said its rate of wireless customer turnover, known as churn, came in at 0.86 per cent, which is far below its rivals in the industry.

Story continues below advertisement

Telus is the last of the big three national carriers to report and its wireless results confirm the trend of impressive growth in new contract customers, even though it came in third behind BCE Inc. with 117,000 and Rogers Communications Inc. with 129,000 in the period.

Overall, Canada's Big Three added 361,000 new contract wireless subscribers in the busy third quarter, which includes the back-to-school season, compared to 308,000 in the same period last year.

Telus's profit in the third quarter increased by 4.2 per cent to $370-million or 62 cents per share. On an adjusted basis it reported earnings of 66 cents per share, missing the consensus forecast of 69 cents.

Total revenue at the company was up 4 per cent to $3.37-billion and EBITDA grew by 4.4 per cent to $1.23-billion, both falling just short of estimates. (EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization).

It said wireless customers are spending more as they migrate to higher-use monthly plans and consume more data on their devices, but the company also spent more on smartphone subsidies and advertising and promotion to acquire and keep subscribers.

Telus also announced an increase in its quarterly dividend Thursday, raising it to 50.5 cents per share, up from 49.25 cents.

It's the second hike in the payout in 2017 and is in line with the company's focus on returning capital to shareholders even as it spends billions on a multi-year program to increase home internet speeds by bringing fibre-optic cable directly to customers' doors.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Telus says it will be halfway through that plan by early next year, which means its heavy spending will begin to ease up and it expects to return to having positive growth in free cash flow in 2018.

The company provided an early estimate of capital expenditures Thursday, saying it expects to spend $2.85-billion in 2018, less than the $3.0-billion it has projected for this year and also less than some analysts had expected.

"While the capex decline in 2018 may appear modest, we believe it sends a strong positive signal to the Street on free cash flow given capex has been increasing since 2011," Barclay's Capital analyst Phillip Huang said Thursday.

The company's fibre investments come as western rival Shaw Communications Inc. is aggressively marketing its own high speed internet and an improved television product to compete with Telus's IPTV (internet protocol television) offering.

Telus added 19,000 new internet customers, which was up from 14,000 in the third quarter last year and about in line with Shaw's results for the period.

On the television front, Telus added 9,000 new customers, down from 14,000 last year but more than analysts expected.