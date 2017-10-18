The Globe and Mail leads Canadian newspapers in readership, data finds

Readership of The Globe and Mail is highest of any newspaper in the country, according to data released on Wednesday. The Globe reaches nearly 6.4 million Canadians on a weekly basis across its print newspaper and digital news products. Report on Business magazine reaches 1.7 million readers an issue across print and digital.

Readership of both newspapers and magazines is relatively steady, with declines in print reading offset by growth in digital reading, says publishing-industry researcher Vividata, which released its second-quarter 2017 readership numbers on Wednesday.

In Canada's major markets, 77 per cent of adults read a newspaper every week. Of those, 44 per cent read print only; 38 per cent read both print and digital; and 17 per cent read digital only, according to the report. (Numbers do not add up to 100 because of rounding.)

Seventy-six per cent of Canadians read magazines; of those, 60 per cent read print only, 31 per cent read both print and digital, and 8 per cent read digital only. Magazine digital readership is up 11 per cent in the first six months of the year. Nearly 60 per cent of digital reading is done on mobile devices, mostly smartphones.

The media-measurement firm's data are based on a sample of 43,356 Canadians ages 12-and-up across 46 markets.