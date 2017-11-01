Thomson Reuters profit tops estimates; revenue gains slow on Europe uncertainty

Thomson Reuters Corp.'s third-quarter profit surged higher but revenue gains slowed as regulatory uncertainty in Europe bogged down the company's sales pipeline.

Clients of the news and information giant were more reluctant to close deals as they try to come to terms with sweeping European financial reforms grouped under the acronym MiFID II, new continental data-protection rules and the slow march toward Brexit.

Those forces conspired to drag on results in the company's key financial and risk division, even as it performed well in the Americas, prompting chief executive officer Jim Smith to characterize the quarter as "a tale of … two continents." He attributed three-quarters of the company's miss on revenue, relative to expectations, to those forces in Europe.

In spite of that setback, the company continues on a trajectory of modest growth as it emerges from a turnaround plan, and reaffirmed its guidance for the fiscal year. Thomson Reuters now expects to reach the high end of its target for earnings per share for the year, approaching $2.45 (U.S.), even after boosting that estimate in August.

"What happened was, we saw a real delay in closing deals in the quarter," Mr. Smith said in an interview. "Our expectation is that, over all, because of our position in the regulatory space … MiFID [II] will be a positive for us. However, I think it's going to be a story that plays out over multiple quarters."

The company, which took a $200-million restructuring charge and cut about 2,000 jobs in the fourth quarter last year, continues to see "opportunities to streamline our operations, to make things more efficient," Mr. Smith said. And he plans to maintain tight discipline when the company considers potential acquisitions.

Profit for the third quarter climbed to $348-million, or 46 cents a share, from $286-million, or 36 cents, a year ago.

Adjusted to account for special items, the company earned 68 cents a share, well ahead of the consensus of 58 cents among analysts polled by Bloomberg.

Revenue was $2.8-billion, a 2-per-cent gain from $2.74-billion a year ago, but rose only 1 per cent excluding the impact of currency.

Revenue also grew by 2 per cent, to $1.54-billion, in the financial and risk division, the company's foremost business line, and sales outpaced cancellations for the third consecutive quarter. Excluding the effects of foreign currency, however, revenue rose only 1 per cent, and that was due to minor acquisitions.

Organic revenue in the segment was flat, "which was the key disappointment in the quarter, given expectations of a gradual uptick," said Aravinda Galappatthige, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity, in a research note.

Revenue from the legal division rose 1 per cent to $843-million, but recurring revenues – which represent more stable revenue – were up 3 per cent, offset by declines in U.S. print and transaction revenues.

In the tax and accounting arm, where results tend to be more volatile, revenue increased by 6 per cent, or 5 per cent excluding currency impacts.

"It's gratifying to see the transformation efforts working and the trend line going in the right direction, albeit a little slower than we'd hoped," Mr. Smith said.

Thomson Reuters also continues to build out a new technology hub in Toronto. The company has hired about 150 people and expects to have 400 staff focused on exploring emerging technologies by the end of 2018. It also recently revealed plans to invest $100-million to help build a permanent home for the growing hub in a refurbished and expanded building on the west side of downtown Toronto.

"Everything's going to plan if not ahead of plan, and we remain delighted at the level of talent that we've found in the market," Mr. Smith said.

Woodbridge Co. Ltd., the Thomson family holding company and controlling shareholder of Thomson Reuters, also owns The Globe and Mail.