Tim Hortons parent RBI’s profit beats estimates as Burger King shines

Canada's Restaurant Brands International Inc, the parent company of Tim Hortons, on Thursday reported a quarterly profit that blew past estimates, helped by continued demand at its Burger King chain.
Comparable sales at Burger King, which is known for its Whopper burgers and onion rings, rose 3.6 per cent in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.
Analysts on average had expected a rise of 2.6 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Restaurant Brands, which bought Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in February, said total revenue rose 12.4 per cent to $1.21-billion, with sales rising across its businesses.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose 6 per cent to $91.4-million, or 37 cents per share.
Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents per share, beating analysts' estimates by 9 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
